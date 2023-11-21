Name Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae Net worth $80 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Restaurants, Social media DOB 9 August 1983 Age 40 years Gender Male Nationality Turkey Profession Chef, Restaurant owner

Turkish chef and restaurateur Nusret Gökçe, famously known as Salt Bae, has an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Salt Bae rose to global fame in 2017 when he went viral for his distinctive method of seasoning meat. He turned into a massive Internet meme which helped him establish his restaurant empire, with the chain of luxury steakhouses called Nusr-Et. His steakhouse is located in several countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Greece.

Nusret Gokce or 'Salt Bae' adds salt to the meal of Gymnast Simone Biles of the USA, | Getty Images | Photo by Stuart C. Wilson

Salt Bae's videos of sprinkling salt which rained down his forearm and onto a steak gained tens of millions of views on social media earning him the nickname of "Salt Bae".

Before he got famous, Salt Bae worked at local restaurants several countries for free to gain experience. He then returned to his home in Turkey and opened his first restaurant in 2010 in Istanbul. After becoming a global sensation, he opened restaurants in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and then expanded his business to a chain of luxury steakhouses called Nusr-Et in Greece, the United States, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.

Nusr-Et steak restaurant in London, England | Getty Images | Photo by Leon Neal

According to a Bloomberg report, his London restaurant earned a revenue of $8.5 million (£7 million) in just three months of its opening as celebrities and other high-profile customers splurged on expensive dishes including 24-carat gold-covered steaks.

In 2022, Salt Bae spent a whopping $64 million on a property called Macka Palace in the Sisli district of Istanbul. He reportedly moved into an apartment which boasts a rooftop pool, gym and a spa, per News AU.

Salt Bae's keeps his personal life under wraps and not much is not reported in the media. However, as per reports, he is currently single. While there have been several rumors about his children, nothing has been confirmed.

Salt Bae has been involved in several controversies over the years. His steakhouse has been heavily criticized for its overpriced menu which has left several customers unimpressed. In late 2019, former employees of his restaurant accused him of stealing tips. He was then criticized in 2020 for violating COVID-19 safety protocols at his Boston restaurant, which led to a temporary closure of the establishment by public health officials.

Just recently, an X user shared a video of Salt Bae preparing a steak at one of his restaurants and performing his signature salt-sprinkling technique. According to the cost breakdown, a Sprite was priced at $10. A dish called 'Golden Tomahawk,' a beef steak wrapped in gold foil was priced at $1000.

In 2021, a group of customers in the UK were presented with a £37,000 ($45,000) bill at one of his restaurants, highlighting the overpriced menu of his franchise, as per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2022, he stirred fresh controversy when he invaded the FIFA World Cup victory celebrations of the Argentine team. He posed with the cup, players, and their medals causing an outrage. He was eventually banned from future FIFA events.

Salt Bae,with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy | Getty Images | Photo by Dan Mullan

