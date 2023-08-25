Name Russell Ira Crowe Net Worth $120 Million Salary $1 million+ Annual Income $12 million+ Sources of Income Acting, Film Production, Music, Business Ventures, Gender Male Date of Birth April 7, 1964 Age 59 years old Nationality New Zealand Profession Actor, Singer, Musician, Film Producer, Film director

Russell Crowe, a versatile talent in the entertainment industry, has amassed an estimated net worth of $120 million through his successful career in acting, film production, and music. Born on April 7, 1964, in Wellington, New Zealand, he later became an Australian citizen. Crowe gained international recognition for his exceptional acting skills, and his notable role as Maximus Decimus Meridius in the film "Gladiator".

Russell Crowe's sources of income are diverse, ranging from his acting roles to his involvement in music and business ventures. His earnings come from acting in blockbuster movies, film production, music performances, and his ownership stake in the National Rugby League team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Russell Crowe's salary

During his peak years, particularly around 2000, Russell Crowe earned substantial sums from his film roles. For instance, he secured $5 million for "Gladiator" (2000) and an impressive $7.5 million for "Proof of Life" the same year. In 2001, he received $15 million for "A Beautiful Mind." His earnings peaked in 2003 at $20 million for "Master and Commander," equivalent to about $28 million today. In 2005, he earned $15 million for "Cinderella Man," and in 2010, he added another $20 million for "Robin Hood." Overall, during this prime 15-year period, Crowe's base movie salaries exceeded $150 million.

Aside from his acting career, Crowe has explored his musical talents. He formed bands like "30 Odd Foot of Grunts" and "Russell Crowe & The Ordinary Fear of God." Additionally, he co-owns the South Sydney Rabbitohs, contributing to his income and diversified investments.

In 2001, Russell Crowe invested $9.2 million in a Sydney waterfront residence, a property that he later sold for $11.5 million in 2013, showcasing his shrewd real estate ventures. Collaboratively with Danielle Spencer, he acquired a Woolloomooloo penthouse for $14.35 million in 2003, demonstrating their penchant for luxurious homes.

The couple further expanded their property portfolio with a $10 million acquisition of a Rose Bay mansion in 2011. After their divorce, Crowe transferred ownership of the Rose Bay residence to Danielle. Additionally, Crowe holds property in New South Wales, an area significantly affected by the devastating Australian bushfires in 2019.

Crowe's personal life has been marked by his marriage to Australian singer Danielle Spencer, with whom he has two sons. Their divorce in 2018 was notable for an auction named "The Art of Divorce," where he sold items from his marriage, earning $3.7 million.

Russell Crowe's trophy cabinet boasts an impressive array of accolades. Notably, he clinched an Academy Award, 4 Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards, 2 Golden Globe Awards, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. In a display of his esteemed status, Australia Post issued special "Legends of the Screen" postage stamps in 2009, featuring Crowe both as himself and as his iconic "Gladiator" character. Cementing his impact on the industry, he was honored with a star on the illustrious Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

What is Russell Crowe's net worth?

Russell Crowe's net worth is $120 million.

Who is Russell Crowe's wife?

Russell Crowe was married to Australian singer Danielle Spencer in 2003. They divorced in 2018.

Is Russell Crowe connected to New Zealand cricket?

Russell Crowe's cousins, Martin and Jeff Crowe captained the New Zealand national cricket team.

