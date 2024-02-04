What Is Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht's Net Worth?

Name Ross William Ulbricht Net Worth $3.4 Billion Annual Income $183 Million Source of Income Bitcoin trading DOB March 27, 1984 Age 39 Years Gender Male Profession Enterpriser Nationality United States of America

Ross Ulbricht is best known for being the mastermind behind Silk Road, an online marketplace for illicit goods. His journey took a dramatic turn when he was arrested by the FBI in 2013. Operating under the pseudonym "Dread Pirate Roberts," he had built a digital empire, facilitating the sale of drugs, weapons, and even contracting hitmen through his platform. While he was convicted in 2015, the complexities of his dark web venture continue to captivate attention.

This photo was taken abt 4 yrs ago. It’s me with some of my friends who are also nonviolent offenders with life sentences



So far, 3 of them got their miracle & went home. They’re doing well, they’re not a danger to anyone. I pray these other men will get their miracle too & soon pic.twitter.com/LRF5lIDF8D — Ross Ulbricht (@RealRossU) August 4, 2022

Ulbricht's primary source of income was Silk Road. He collected a 10% commission on all transactions, accumulating a substantial fortune in the process. Silk Road processed approximately $9 billion worth of transactions during its existence.

As of the time of his arrest in October 2013, Ulbricht had managed to accumulate approximately 144,000 Bitcoins, a cryptocurrency that played a central role in Silk Road transactions. His net worth at that time was estimated at $31.7 million.

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

I just finished reading “A Guide to the Good Life.” A practical guide to practicing stoicism.



In prison, I have very little control over my life, but as the Stoics say, I can still control my attitude. — Ross Ulbricht (@RealRossU) November 17, 2023

Ross Ulbricht was raised in Austin, Texas. He completed his education at West Ridge Middle School and Westlake High School near Austin, graduating in 2002. In 2006, he earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Texas. Ulbricht then pursued a master's degree in materials science and engineering, specializing in crystallography. During his academic journey, his interest shifted towards libertarian economic theory, aligning with the philosophy of Ludwig von Mises, supporting Ron Paul, promoting agorism, and engaging in debates on his economic views. Despite unsuccessful ventures in day trading and a video game company, he collaborated with his friend Donny Palmertree to establish an online used bookseller, Good Wagon Books.

Legal proceedings

The connection between Ulbricht and "Dread Pirate Roberts" was made by an IRS investigator, linking the username "altoid" and Ulbricht's forum post asking for programming help. The FBI arrested Ulbricht on October 1, 2013, at a San Francisco library, using a distraction tactic to prevent file encryption on his laptop. Federal prosecutors claimed Ulbricht paid $730,000 for murder-for-hire contracts targeting at least five individuals who allegedly posed a threat to exposing the Silk Road operation. Prosecutors believe the contracted killings did not take place. Although Ulbricht was not charged with murder-for-hire in his New York trial, evidence supporting the allegations was presented. The district court found, by a preponderance of evidence, that Ulbricht commissioned the murders. This evidence influenced the judge's decision to sentence him to life.

How did Ross Ulbricht amass his wealth?

Ross Ulbricht accumulated his wealth through the operation of the Silk Road, an online marketplace that facilitated illegal transactions.

Is Ross Ulbricht still in prison?

Yes, Ross Ulbricht is currently serving two life sentences plus 40 years in a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona, with no possibility of parole.

Is there a petition for Ross Ulbricht's clemency?

Yes, there is a Change.org petition seeking clemency for Ross Ulbricht. It has garnered nearly 400,000 signatures and can be found at freeross.com/petition.

