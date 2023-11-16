Name Roddy Ricch Net Worth $20 Million Salary $1,75,000 + Annual Income $2 Million + Source of Income Rapping, singing DOB Oct 22, 1998 Age 25 years old Gender Male Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Nationality American

Also Read: What Is 'Fellow Travelers' Actor Matt Bomer's Net Worth?

Standing out for his southern touch and introspective lyrics, rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. on October 22, 1998, is yet another artist straight out of Compton, with a $20 million net worth. He started rapping at the young age of eight and despite being a talented basketball player in school, he chose music and started recording tracks at the age of 16. Ricch delivered his first big hit "Die Young" in 2018 thanks to producer London on da Track, and then collaborated with Meek Mill. These projects set the stage for his ascent towards becoming one of the most influential young voices in hip-hop.

Roddy Ricch's financial success is fueled by his talent, which brings in a salary, endorsements, business ventures, and the remarkable success of his music albums. He also secured his revenue stream by signing a deal with artist management firm Kobalt Music. Ricch has also made millions from streaming platforms such as Apple Music, having delivered most played tracks.

Roddy Ricch performs during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2022/ GettyImages/ Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Also Read: The Powerhouse of Fashion who Revived the Chanel Brand: Karl Lagerfeld's Legacy and Net Worth

In 2020 alone, Roddy Ricch claimed earnings of $20 million, a substantial figure that underscores his immense popularity and commercial success. In that year, his song was streamed 455 million times, translating into a $45.5 million revenue. Ricch has also strategically invested a significant portion of his income in commercial real estate projects in his hometown of Compton to bolster his fortune.

Also Read: What Is 'Cheers' Legend George Wendt's Net Worth?

Beyond the music industry, Roddy Ricch has ventured into the world of commercial real estate. His investments in his native Compton showcase a commitment to giving back to his community while securing his financial future.

Speaking of real estate, in December 2021, Ricch acquired a lavish home in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million. Despite listing the property for sale at $6 million in November 2022, he accepted a slight loss and sold it for $5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @roddyricch

Year Earnings 2021 $8 Million 2022 $15 Million 2023 $20 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 7.1 Million Followers Twitter 3.7 Million Followers

Ricch's personal life has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. He became a father in 2020, sharing parenthood with model and businesswoman Allie Minati. Although he faced legal troubles in 2019 related to domestic violence, all charges were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence.

BET Awards- Album of the Year title- "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"

Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for his collaboration on Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle."

Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event/ Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

What is Roddy Ricch's primary source of income?

Roddy Ricch's primary source of income is derived from his successful career in the music industry, including album sales, streaming, and lucrative collaborations.

Has Roddy Ricch faced any legal issues?

Yes, Roddy Ricch faced legal issues in 2019, with charges related to domestic violence. However, all charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

How does Roddy Ricch engage with his community?

Roddy Ricch has invested in commercial real estate projects in his hometown of Compton, showcasing his commitment to community development.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Success at 16 to Struggle With Mental Health: Patty Duke's Life, Work and Net Worth

What Is 'Counting Cars' Star Danny Koker's Net Worth?