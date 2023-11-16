MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

From the Streets of Compton to the Top of Music Charts: Rapper Roddy Ricch's Ascent and Net Worth

By Komal Banchhor
Published on : 03:35 PST, Nov 16, 2023
From the Streets of Compton to the Top of Music Charts: Rapper Roddy Ricch's Ascent and Net Worth
Roddy Ricch performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park/ GettyImages/Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Name Roddy Ricch
Net Worth $20 Million
Salary $1,75,000 +
Annual Income $2 Million +
Source of Income Rapping, singing
DOB Oct 22, 1998
Age 25 years old
Gender Male
Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter
Nationality American

Also Read: What Is 'Fellow Travelers' Actor Matt Bomer's Net Worth?

Standing out for his southern touch and introspective lyrics, rapper Roddy Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr. on October 22, 1998, is yet another artist straight out of Compton, with a $20 million net worth. He started rapping at the young age of eight and despite being a talented basketball player in school, he chose music and started recording tracks at the age of 16. Ricch delivered his first big hit "Die Young" in 2018 thanks to producer London on da Track, and then collaborated with Meek Mill. These projects set the stage for his ascent towards becoming one of the most influential young voices in hip-hop.

Roddy Ricch's financial success is fueled by his talent, which brings in a salary, endorsements, business ventures, and the remarkable success of his music albums. He also secured his revenue stream by signing a deal with artist management firm Kobalt Music. Ricch has also made millions from streaming platforms such as Apple Music, having delivered most played tracks.

Roddy Ricch performs during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2022/ GettyImages/ Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Roddy Ricch performs during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2022/ GettyImages/ Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Also Read: The Powerhouse of Fashion who Revived the Chanel Brand: Karl Lagerfeld's Legacy and Net Worth

 

In 2020 alone, Roddy Ricch claimed earnings of $20 million, a substantial figure that underscores his immense popularity and commercial success. In that year, his song was streamed 455 million times, translating into a $45.5 million revenue. Ricch has also strategically invested a significant portion of his income in commercial real estate projects in his hometown of Compton to bolster his fortune.

Also Read: What Is 'Cheers' Legend George Wendt's Net Worth?

Beyond the music industry, Roddy Ricch has ventured into the world of commercial real estate. His investments in his native Compton showcase a commitment to giving back to his community while securing his financial future.

Speaking of real estate, in December 2021, Ricch acquired a lavish home in Beverly Hills for $5.6 million. Despite listing the property for sale at $6 million in November 2022, he accepted a slight loss and sold it for $5 million.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @roddyricch

 

 

Year Earnings
2021 $8 Million
2022 $15 Million
2023 $20 Million
Social Media Followers
Instagram 7.1 Million Followers
Twitter 3.7 Million Followers

Ricch's personal life has been marked by both triumphs and challenges. He became a father in 2020, sharing parenthood with model and businesswoman Allie Minati. Although he faced legal troubles in 2019 related to domestic violence, all charges were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence.

BET Awards- Album of the Year title- "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial"

Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for his collaboration on Nipsey Hussle's "Racks in the Middle."

Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event/ Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Roddy Ricch performs onstage during Roddy Ricch Headlines SECRET SESH X SAC NFT Event/ Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

What is Roddy Ricch's primary source of income?

Roddy Ricch's primary source of income is derived from his successful career in the music industry, including album sales, streaming, and lucrative collaborations.

Has Roddy Ricch faced any legal issues?

Yes, Roddy Ricch faced legal issues in 2019, with charges related to domestic violence. However, all charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.

How does Roddy Ricch engage with his community?

Roddy Ricch has invested in commercial real estate projects in his hometown of Compton, showcasing his commitment to community development.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Success at 16 to Struggle With Mental Health: Patty Duke's Life, Work and Net Worth

What Is 'Counting Cars' Star Danny Koker's Net Worth?

Share this article:  Rapper Roddy Ricch Emerged Straight out of Compton to Rule Music Charts; Here's His Net Worth