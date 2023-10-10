What is Rick Harrison's net worth?

Name Rick Harrison Net Worth $9 Million Gender Male DOB Jun 2, 1965 Age 58 Nationality United States of America Profession Television Producer, Actor

American business owner and reality TV personality Rick Harrison boasts a net worth of $9 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. As a member of the Harrison family, he is affiliated with the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The family gained widespread recognition through their involvement in the reality TV series "Pawn Stars" which chronicles the amusing events within the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop.

Harrison has owned since 1989 the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, prominently showcased on the History series "Pawn Stars". He earned a $100,000 salary per episode for his role on the show, per Net Worth Club.

Around 2005, Harrison and his father were lending out approximately $3 million annually, resulting in a substantial income of about $700,000 from loan interest. By 2006, the pawnshop gained recognition for its sales of distinctive sports memorabilia. Additionally, it became a refuge for gamblers needing to pawn items to fund their journey back to their original locations, often just to buy gas for the return trip.

Harrison is entangled in a significant legal dispute with his mother Joanne Harrison. Allegations include coercing her to sign over her 51 percent ownership (per Distractify) in the family pawn shop while she was in a coma and mismanaging the family's wealth after her husband's death. The case is ongoing, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In 2019, Rick Harrison put his Summerlin residence in Las Vegas, part of the Red Rock Country Club, on the market for $3.99 million. Acquired in 2016, this 8,845-square-foot home, constructed in 2001, underwent renovations worth $600,000. Notable features include acid-washed granite flooring in the formal sitting room, costing $45,000, two bedrooms on each level with a convertible gym/bedroom, seven baths, and a 12-seat home theater with a 150-inch screen. Its front overlooks Red Rock Canyon's Spring Mountains while the backyard provides views of the Strip and the Arroyo Golf Club. After the Harrison children finished high school in the area, the space was no longer needed so, he decided to sell it.

Richard Kevin Harrison, born in Lexington, North Carolina, on March 22, 1965, is the third child of Richard Benjamin Harrison Jr. and Joanne Harrison. After the family settled in Las Vegas, his father established the original Gold & Silver Coin Shop in 1981. Harrison worked there during the day.

At 17, Harrison faced early responsibilities as his girlfriend, Kim became pregnant. Despite a miscarriage, they decided to marry. Their first child, Corey, was born in 1983, followed by Adam two years later. After Adam's birth, Harrison and Kim separated. He then met Tracy, whom he later married, and took on the role of raising Corey and Adam. The marriage ended in divorce. In 2012, Harrison, having been twice divorced, got engaged to Deanna Burditt, also twice divorced. They married in 2013 but divorced in September 2020. In 2021, he married Amanda Palmer. Beyond his personal life, Rick Harrison has shown political interest, considering a run for governor of Nevada in 2022 and contemplating a U.S. Senate run in 2024.

Who is the richest out of the "Pawn Stars"?

Rick Harrison's net worth is a whopping $9 million and he is the richest among them all. He is part of the Harrison family, which owns the Gold and Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who sued Rick Harrison?

Harrison is in a significant legal dispute with his mother, Joanne Harrison.

What are the allegations against Rick Harrison?

Allegations include coercing her to sign over her 51 percent ownership in the family pawn shop (while his mother was in a coma), and mismanaging the family's wealth after his father's death.

