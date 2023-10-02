Name Rick Astley Networth $16 Million Salary $50,000+ Annual Income $2.64 Million Source of Income Music DOB Feb 6, 1966 Age 57 years old Gender Male Profession Singer-songwriter, musician, composer Nationality English

Known to the social-media savvy generation for his music video, used to link and troll or "Rickroll" fellow users, legendary pop singer, songwriter, and radio personality Rick Astley has earned a $16 million net worth. Throughout a career spanning more than three decades, Astley's biggest claim to fame has been his debut single "Never Gonna Give You Up," which made him a sensation in 1987. This catchy dance-pop track, coupled with Astley's distinctive baritone voice, propelled him to stardom, becoming the top single in 25 countries. His debut album, "Whenever You Need Somebody" (1987), achieved multi-platinum status, featuring other notable hits such as "Together Forever." Astley's records have sold over 40 million copies worldwide, and he has also generated income after his music video became viral meme material.

The "Never Gonna Give You Up" music video has garnered over 1 billion views on YouTube, and he was supposed to earn $2 million from it. But, due to copyright ownership, Astley only receives a performer's share of the royalties, and he once mentioned making only $12 from it. Despite this, the meme's enduring popularity has contributed to Astley's resurgence in present-day pop culture.

Rick Astley performs onstage during "The Mixtape" tour at State Farm Arena on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia/ Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rick Astley's primary source of income stems from his music career, including album sales, concert tours, and royalties from his chart-topping hits. Additionally, he continues to benefit from the "Rickrolling" meme, which redirects unsuspecting viewers to his music video, driving ad revenue.

Rick Astley's annual earnings are estimated to be around $1.14 million. His live performances and royalties contribute significantly to this impressive salary.

Apart from his rise to online fame in recent years, Astley has partnered with Danish brewery Mikkeller to open two pubs in London's Islington and Shoreditch districts, to diversify his revenue streams.

Year Earnings 2021 $12 Million 2022 $14 Million 2023 $16 Million

Social Media Followings Instagram 391,000 Followers Twitter 254,000 Followers Facebook 963,000 Followers

Rick Astley has been married to film producer Lene Bausager since 2003, and they have a daughter who holds a master's degree in fine arts. Astley and his wife reside in the Surrey town of Molesey, while their daughter lives in Denmark.

Throughout his career, Astley received numerous awards and recognition, including the Best British Single at the Brit Awards in 1988 for "Never Gonna Give You Up." He also garnered Grammy Award nominations and was voted "Best Act Ever" at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2008.

Rick Astley performs on stage during the International Tennis Hall of Fame Legends Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 10, 2022 in New York City/ Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

