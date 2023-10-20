Name Rachel Griffiths Net Worth $8 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $2.2 Million Source of Income Acting Date of Birth December 18, 1968 Age 54 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Film director, Screenwriter Nationality Australia

Rachel Griffiths, a multi-talented Australian actress, screenwriter, director, and producer, has managed to amass a net worth of $8 million over the years. Her successful career spans various films and television series, and she has achieved recognition on both national and international platforms.

Actress Rachel Griffiths during a media call at Luna Park on December 09, 2022, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

Rachel Griffiths' income primarily stems from her extensive work in the entertainment industry. With over 60 acting credits to her name, Griffiths has made a significant mark through her exceptional performances in movies, such as "Muriel's Wedding," "My Best Friend's Wedding," "Hilary and Jacie," "Ned Kelly," and "Saving Mr. Banks." She has also left her mark on television with roles in series like "Six Feet Under," "Brothers and Sisters," "Total Control," and "The Wilds."

While Rachel Griffiths is primarily known for her work in the entertainment industry, she has also ventured into promoting the "No Robe" campaign for the Art Series Hotels in 2017. This campaign allowed hotel guests to be the subjects of nude portraits in their rooms, later brought to life by artists.

Rachel Griffiths' personal life is as intriguing as her professional journey. She married artist Andrew Taylor on December 31, 2002, and they have three children: Banjo, Adelaide, and Clementine. The birth of Clementine was especially challenging, as Griffiths faced a life-threatening situation when her uterus ruptured. Despite her initial Catholic upbringing, Griffiths identified as an atheist in 2002, only to return to Catholicism in 2015. Her outspoken support for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia has also marked her personal life.

In terms of awards and accolades, Griffiths has been a prominent figure in both Australian and international cinema. Notably, she received an Academy Award nomination for her role in "Hilary and Jackie" (1998) and secured four Primetime Emmy nominations. She is also a four-time Golden Globe nominee, winning the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for "Six Feet Under" in 2002. Her contributions to the industry have garnered numerous other awards and recognitions, making her a celebrated actress on a global scale.

Rachel Griffiths arrives ahead of the 2021 AACTA Awards Presented by Foxtel Group at the Sydney Opera House on December 08, 2021, in Sydney, Australia/ Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for AFI

What is Rachel Griffiths' most famous role?

Rachel Griffiths' portrayal of Brenda Chenowith in HBO's "Six Feet Under" is often considered her most iconic role.

How many children does Rachel Griffiths have?

Rachel Griffiths has three children: Banjo, Adelaide, and Clementine.

Has Rachel Griffiths won any major awards?

Yes, Rachel Griffiths has been nominated for and won several major awards, including an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe win for her work in "Six Feet Under."