Becoming a viral sensation with her debut track "Tik Tok" long before the social media platform with a similar name paved the way for influencers, American singer, songwriter, and rapper Kesha now has a net worth of $5 million. Kesha's journey to stardom began when she signed her first record contract with Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Entertainment at the age of 18. However, her breakthrough moment came in 2009 when she featured on the hit single "Right Round" alongside rapper Flo Rida.

More than a decade of her explosive debut, music remains the main source of revenue for Kesha. She has sold 71 million albums in the United States alone and a staggering 134 million worldwide. Her albums consistently achieve top chart positions, further bolstering her financial standing.

Kesha speaks onstage at the Discovery+ "Conjuring Kesha" panel during 2022 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, California/Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Kesha earns an estimated $812.02 thousand annually from her YouTube channel, which boasts an impressive 13.53 million monthly views and approximately 451.12 thousand daily views. Kesha's channel generates approximately $54.13 thousand in ad revenue each month and $812.02 thousand annually. However, it's worth noting that this figure may be a conservative estimate, as her earnings could potentially reach as high as $1.46 million annually.

In addition to her YouTube income, Kesha, like many YouTubers, may have other sources of revenue, such as product endorsements, sponsorships, and affiliate commissions.

Kesha invested $5 million in a Los Angeles home in March 2020, and had previously owned properties in Venice, California, and Nashville, which she sold for $1.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis)

Year Earnings 2021 $3.6 Million 2022 $4.4 Million 2023 $5 Million

Instagram 3.3 Million Followers Twitter 3 Million Followers Facebook 26 Million Followers

Kesha is a prominent member of the LGBT community, and she's known for her advocacy in the areas of LGBT rights and animal rights. She has been involved in legal commitment ceremonies for both same-sex and opposite-sex couples. Kesha's commitment to her values and activism is an integral part of her personal life.

In terms of awards, Kesha's career has been marked by significant recognition. Certified for 40.5 million records as a lead artist in the United States, she holds 35.5 million certified digital singles and 5 million certified albums. She ranks as the 15th highest certified female artist in the United States.

Having received over 95 award nominations, Kesha has secured seven Billboard Music Award nominations, two Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Award nominations, five MTV Video Music Award nominations, and three MTV Europe Music Award nominations. She won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act in 2010. Kesha has also received honors such as the Gretchen Wyler Genesis Award, the Human Rights Campaign's Visibility Award, the Billboard Women in Music Trailblazer Award, and the Humane Society of the United States' Voice for the Animals Award.

Kesha attends Apple's "Ted Lasso" season two premiere at Pacific Design Center on July 15, 2021 in West Hollywood, California/ GettyImages/Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

What is Kesha's net worth?

Kesha's net worth is $5 million.

What is Kesha's primary source of income?

Kesha's primary source of income is her music career, including album sales and concert performances.

How much does Kesha earn from her YouTube channel?

Kesha's YouTube channel generates an estimated $812.02 thousand annually, though this figure may vary.

