Name Pitbull Net Worth $100 Million Annual Income $9 Million Sources of Income Music albums, concerts, endorsements, and business ventures. Gender Male DOB January 15, 1981 Age 42 Nationality American Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur

The slick Cuban-American rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur has earned an impressive $100 million net worth in a career spanning almost two decades. Known for his energetic performances and catchy tunes, Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, has built a multifaceted career.

Pitbull's musical career took off in the early 2000s when a contract with Luther Campbell's Luke Records led to collaborations with hip-hop stars like Lil Jon, propelling him into the mainstream. His debut album, "M.I.A.M.I," set the stage for success, and his albums were consistently performing well, selling over 25 million studio albums worldwide.

As mentioned by Celebrity Net Worth, Pitbull's entrepreneurial spirit drove him to partner with Sean "Diddy" Combs to launch a Latin hip-hop label called Bad Boy Latino in 2005. Pitbull has also endorsed top brands, including Kodak and Dr. Pepper, while he owns a majority stake in Voli Vodka. His collaborations on fragrances have also added to his overall earnings.

Pitbull forayed into radio with "Pitbull's Globalization Radio" on SiriusXM and also showed business acumen with his involvement in Boost Mobile, and his ownership of a NASCAR Cup Series team called Trackhouse Racing.

Net Worth in 2007 $6 Million Net Worth in 2008 $4 Million Net Worth in 2009 $8 Million Net Worth in 2010 $8 Million Net Worth in 2011 $6 Million Net Worth in 2012 $10 Million Net Worth in 2013 $11 Million Net Worth in 2014 $12 Million Net Worth in 2015 $5 Million Net Worth in 2016 $20 Million Net Worth in 2017 $27 Million Net Worth in 2018 $35 Million Net Worth in 2019 $18 Million

Instagram 10.3 Million Facebook 53 Million Twitter 24.4 Million

Pitbull is known for his dedication to philanthropy and uses his resources to back educational initiatives. He started a tuition-free public charter school, Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM), which focuses on closing the poverty gap through education. He also stepped forward to ensure private plane transport for Hurricane Maria victims and performed for first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pitbull's impact on the music industry has been recognized through a Grammy Award for Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album. His collaborations with artists like Jennifer Lopez, Usher, and Shakira have solidified his position as a global musical sensation.

Pitbull's net worth as of 2023 is $100 million.

Pitbull's sources of income include his music career, album sales, tours, endorsements, and business ventures.

Pitbull has sold over 25 million studio albums worldwide.

Pitbull has founded the tuition-free public charter school, SLAM, which focuses on providing educational opportunities and closing the poverty gap.

