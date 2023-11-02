Name Phoebe Gates Net Worth $20 Million Gender Female Date of Birth September 14, 2002 Age 21 Years Nationality United States of America

Phoebe Gates is the daughter of American business magnate Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates. She is an American personality with an estimated net worth of $20 million. Despite not sharing the same level of global recognition as her billionaire father, her net worth is a subject of considerable curiosity.

Phoebe Gates attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Phoebe's financial standing is primarily attributed to her inheritance. As one of the world's wealthiest individuals, Bill Gates' net worth is estimated in billions, and while Phoebe may not inherit the full extent of his wealth, her share is still a large sum. Her net worth is estimated to be approximately around $20 million.

It is also known that Phoebe has chosen to pursue her passion for the arts. She has dedicated time to studying art at renowned institutions like The Juilliard School, American Ballet, and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. While her education may not serve as a direct source of income, it positions her for potential opportunities in the world of art and performance, should she decide to pursue a career in these fields.

In a recent email interview with The Information, Phoebe provided a glimpse into her personal life and how she utilizes social media to engage with her audience and advocate for causes close to her heart. The 20-year-old Stanford University student has been active on social media, particularly TikTok, where she has garnered a massive following of nearly 65,000 users.

(L-R) Sophia Kianni, Phoebe Gates, and Meek Mill attend the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Phoebe emphasized the importance of using social media to "tell her own story" and to address misconceptions and conspiracy theories that circulate about her family on the internet. She views her online presence as an opportunity to not only share her narrative but also to shed light on issues such as women's health and sustainable fashion. Her posts often revolve around these topics, and she recently shared an essay discussing the fight for reproductive rights.

While her family name may initially attract attention to her profile, she believes that many people "stick around" because of the causes she supports. Phoebe regularly shares TikTok videos featuring her parents, including playful moments with her father.

In the same interview, she revealed her ambition to create a startup called Phia in collaboration with her roommate and climate activist Sophia Kianni. Their endeavor is focused on promoting sustainable fashion, reflecting her commitment to environmental and social issues. While the project's details remain undisclosed, Phoebe hinted at an exciting year ahead as they work to make the fashion industry more environmentally responsible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Phoebe Gates (@phoebegates)

Phoebe is the youngest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates. Her personal life is relatively private. In the past, she was seen addressing topics like access to contraception at various events organized by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She has also expressed her views against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Phoebe Adele Gates, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates attend the Goalkeepers 2017, at Jazz at Lincoln Center on September 20, 2017, in New York City. Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Does Phoebe Gates have a public social media presence?

Phoebe Gates is active on social media, especially TikTok and Instagram.

What are Phoebe Gates' career aspirations?

Phoebe Gates is inclined towards the arts, particularly dance and performance.

What is Phoebe Gates' educational background?

Phoebe Gates graduated from high school in 2021 and has acquired education at prestigious institutions such as The Juilliard School, American Ballet, and the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

