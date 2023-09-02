Name Phil Rosenthal Net Worth $200 Million Salary $30 Million + per year Gender Male DOB Jan 27, 1960 Age 63 Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, director, author, musician, record producer, TV producer Sources of Income Creating, writing, acting and production

Phil Rosenthal, prominent American TV producer and writer who started his journey as creator of beloved sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," boasts of a $200 million net worth. The show, which ran for nearly a decade from 1996 to 2005, not only solidified his status in the entertainment industry but also laid the foundation for subsequent ventures including a feature film and travel food show.

Rosenthal's wealth primarily stems from his writing which culminated in the creation and success of "Everybody Loves Raymond". His net worth grew thanks to syndication deals that came with the show and is further bolstered by ongoing royalties. Furthermore, his involvement in various other projects as an actor, such as "Spanglish" and "The Simpsons Movie," added to his income.

While exact salary figures from "Everybody Loves Raymond" aren't disclosed, as a successful showrunner Rosenthal is believed to have earned millions per season.

Phil Rosenthal's post-"Everybody Loves Raymond" career led him to explore new avenues. He delved into the world of food and travel documentaries, creating series like "I'll Have What Phil's Having" and "Somebody Feed Phil." These shows not only allowed him to indulge his passion for food but also generated additional revenue through partnerships, distribution deals, and streaming rights.

Rosenthal's real estate and other assets

Beyond his liquid net worth, Rosenthal's total assets include real estate holdings such as an expansive property in Hancock Park, Los Angeles with a wine cellar and a marble fireplace, which he listed in 2007 for $5.95 million.

Year Earnings 1996 $3 Million 2000 $40 Million 2005 $50 Million 2010 $10 Million 2015 $8 Million 2020 $12 Million

Rosenthal's influence extends to social media, where he engages with his audience and shares insights from his travels and culinary adventures.

Platform Followers Instagram 477,000 Facebook 137,000 Twitter 106,200

Born on January 27, 1960, in Queens, New York City, Phil Rosenthal's journey to success began early with a passion for performing arts. His dedication culminated in the creation of "Everybody Loves Raymond," a show that earned him Emmy nominations and a Peabody Award. His subsequent ventures, including food and travel documentaries, expanded his creative horizons and garnered further recognition. Rosenthal is married to Monica Horan since 1990 and the couple have two children.

FAQs

When was "Everybody Loves Raymond" on air?

The show was on air from 1996 to 2005.

What is Rosenthal's most recent documentary series?

His most recent series is "Somebody Feed Phil," which debuted on Netflix in 2018.

What is the value of Rosenthal's Los Angeles property?

In 2007, the property was listed for $5.95 million.

