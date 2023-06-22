Pharell Williams' Debut Louis Vuitton Show Was A Star-Studded Soiree; What Is His Net Worth?

Pharell Williams, 13-time Grammy winner-turned-designer, made his debut as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director Tuesday. The Pont Neuf, Paris oldest bridge, was all decked up to welcome celebrities including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, and LeBron James for the showcase of his debut collection.

The fashion extravaganza featured a performance by Jay Z, which turned it into an unforgettable evening.

Getty Images | Kristy Sparow

Williams has been a successful musician. He made everybody "Happy" with his soulful tunes for decades. He transitioned from music to fashion in 2005, when he collaborated with Japanese fashion icon Nico.

What Is Pharell Williams' Net Worth?

Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

Williams has been making music for a very long time, but his other ventures have also contributed to his net worth. The musician, producer, and now the Louis Vuitton Creative Director has a net worth of $250-$270 million, as per HIGHSNOBIETY.

Pharell Williams' Early Life

Pharell Williams began his musical journey with his childhood friend and later bandmate, Chad Hugo. The two went on to form a four-member band and named it The Neptunes. They were soon discovered by singer-songwriter Teddy Riley. Williams went on to write many songs for the band for the next three years. The band then produced a song with Jay-Z featuring Williams in the chorus, "I Just Wanna Love U (Give It 2 Me)."

After a successful run as a band member of The Neptunes, he decided to launch his solo career in 2003. He went on to collaborate with many artists, including Beyonce, Madonna and Jennifer Lopez.

His list of entrepreneurial gigs is exhaustive. He first collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2008 for a jewelry line. Williams has also collaborated with celebrated Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. He owns a record label, "I am OTHER", which has a dedicated YouTube Channel. Williams created a line of glasses and sunglasses in collaboration with Moncler in 2013. He also established "From One Hand To Another", which is a nonprofit that works to empower kids with media and art.

Recently, he decided to step into the domain of beauty and launched his skincare line in partnership with Rachel Muscat and Dr Elena Jones called "Humanrace" which has an interesting take on wellness and beauty.

Pexels | Pixabay

Williams boasts a collection of extremely high-end watches. His elaborate collection features a $1 million Richard Mille RM-52-01 Tourbillon Skull, two Audemars Piguet pieces, each priced at $200k, and the $2 million Richard Mille RM 52-05.

Williams owns a 9,000-square-foot Virginia Beach home that he bought in 2001. He also had another Miami Beach penthouse which he sold for $8.5 million in 2007.

He soon bought another 9,000-square-foot house in Miami for a whopping $12.5 million, which he later sold.

In 2015, he invested in 17,000 square-foot home in Los Angeles, which he soon sold for $17 million.

Pharell bought a home in Coral Gables, Florida for $30 Million in April 2020. The waterfront house is built on 17,000 square-foot land and was originally listed for a staggering $45 million.

