Date of Birth August 12, 1965

Peter Krause, the accomplished American actor, director, and producer, boasts a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for playing the role of Nate Fisher in "Six Feet Under." He has starred in films like "Sports Night," "Dirty Sexy Money," and "9-1-1." He produced the movie "Civic Duty" and directed the TV series "Parenthood."

Actor Peter Krause speaks at the FYC Panel for Fox's "9-1-1" | Photo by Allen Berezovsky | Getty Images

Acting has been Krause's main source of income ever since he started his career in 1987 with a role in the American slasher film "Blood Harvest." From 1990 to 1991, he appeared in Carol Burnett's comedy anthology series "Carol & Company." He also starred in popular TV shows like "Seinfeld," "Beverly Hills, 90210," and "Ellen." He also played a recurring role as Kevin in the sitcom "Cybill," a character he portrayed for four seasons.

Krause portrayed the character of Casey McCall in the critically acclaimed but short-lived ABC comedy "Sports Night." He starred in the HBO drama series "Six Feet Under." His portrayal of funeral director Nate Fisher garnered seven award nominations, including three Emmys. The actor also graced Broadway in a revival of Arthur Miller's "After the Fall."

Actors Peter Krause and Connie Britton speak at the FYC Panel for Fox's "9-1-1" | Photo by Allen Berezovsky | Getty Images

In 2006, Krause was cast as Detective Joe Miller in the Sci-Fi Channel miniseries "The Lost Room." He later portrayed young lawyer Nick George in ABC's drama "Dirty Sexy Money," starring alongside Donald Sutherland. Despite initially turning down the role three times, Krause not only took on the character but also served as a series producer.

Krause starred opposite Mireille Enos in the ABC crime drama series "The Catch." In 2017, he joined the Ryan Murphy-produced drama "9-1-1," where he played the role of fire captain Bobby Nash and also served as an executive producer. He also narrated the Insignia Films documentary "Citizen Hearst," delving into the life of William Randolph Hearst.

Krause was born on August 12, 1965, in Alexandria, Minnesota. The actor has a son named Roman with his former girlfriend Christine King. In 1995, he met Lauren Graham while working on the sitcom "Caroline in the City." The two dated from 2010 to 2021.

Actor Peter Krause visits Build Series to discuss "9-1-1" | Photo by Slaven Vlasic | Getty Images

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under"

- Prism Awards 2004: Best Performance in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under"

What is Peter Krause's most successful role?

Peter Krause is widely recognized for his role as Nate Fisher in the HBO series "Six Feet Under."

Is Peter Krause currently involved in any projects?

As of 2024, he continues to play Captain Bobby Nash on the Fox procedural drama "9-1-1."

Has Peter Krause won any major awards?

Yes, Peter Krause won Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "Six Feet Under" in 2003 and 2004.

What is Peter Krause's educational background?

Peter Krause attended Gustavus Adolphus College and earned a Master of Fine Arts in Acting from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

