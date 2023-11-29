Name Patty McCormack' Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth August 21, 1945 Age 78 Years Gender Female Profession Actor Nationality United States of America

Patty McCormack is celebrated for her versatile contributions to theater, film, and television. The American actress boasts a $5 million net worth. Known for her iconic portrayal of Rhoda Penmark in "The Bad Seed," McCormack's journey encompasses acclaimed performances in films such as "The Miracle Worker" and "Frost/Nixon."

(L-R) Sean Astin, Patty McCormack, and Dan Lauria. Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

McCormack's diverse sources of income reflect a career that seamlessly transitioned from a child model to an acclaimed actress across various entertainment platforms. Her television debut at seven marked the beginning of a journey that would lead her to Hollywood. Making her mark in the film industry, McCormack's motion-picture debut in "Two Gals and a Guy" (1951) paved the way for subsequent roles. As a child actress, she displayed her talent in the television series "Mama" (1953-1956) and secured her Broadway debut in "Touchstone" (1953). However, it was her breakout role as the eight-year-old psychopath Rhoda Penmark in Maxwell Anderson's "The Bad Seed" (1954) that earned her an Academy Award nomination.

She ventured into television, starring in her series "Peck's Bad Girl" (1959) and making notable appearances in episodes like "Make Me Not a Witch" on "One Step Beyond" (1959). McCormack appeared in comedies like "Kathy O'" (1958) and the MGM remake of "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" (1959).

As McCormack's career evolved over the decades, so did her income. From a successful foray into soap operas like "The Best of Everything" (1970) to her involvement in television series such as "The Streets of San Francisco" and "Emergency!" during the 1970s, McCormack displayed her enduring presence on the small screen. Despite a gradual decline in her film career during the 1960s, she rekindled her cinema career with roles in films like "Bug" (1975) and maintained a consistent presence in the industry. McCormack's financial portfolio expanded with recurring roles in popular television series like "Dallas," "Murder, She Wrote," and "The Sopranos."

(L-R) TCM Host Eddie Muller and Special Guest Patty McCormack. Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay

McCormack married restaurateur Bob Catania in 1967, and together they welcomed two children before their divorce. In April 2018, news surfaced that McCormack was set to join the cast of General Hospital, temporarily stepping into the role of Monica Quartermaine, a substitution for Leslie Charleson who had suffered injuries from a fall.

- Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "The Bad Seed"

- Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress for "The Bad Seed"

- Milky Way "Gold Star Award" as the most outstanding juvenile performer on March 20, 1956

- Hollywood Walk of Fame star at 6312 Hollywood Boulevard

(L-R) Special Guests Patty McCormack and Dan Lauria. Getty Images | Photo by Presley Ann

What role brought Patty McCormack to fame?

Despite experiencing a gradual decline in her film career throughout the 1960s, she successfully rekindled her cinematic presence with notable roles in films such as "Bug" (1975).

Why is Patty McCormack the youngest on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

In recognition of her remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry, Patty McCormack received her Hollywood Walk of Fame star at 15 years old, making her the youngest honoree.

What is the Milky Way Gold Star Award Patty McCormack received in 1956?

In 1956, Patty McCormack was awarded the Milky Way "Gold Star Award" for being the most outstanding juvenile performer, highlighting her exceptional early talent in the entertainment industry.

