What is 'The Conjuring' Actor Patrick Wilson's Net Worth?

Name Patrick Wilson Net Worth $7 Million Sources of Income Acting, singing Gender Male Date of Birth Jul 3, 1973 Age 50 years Nationality United States of America

Profession Actor, Singer, Film Producer

American actor, director, singer and producer Patrick Wilson is best known for playing Ed Warren in "The Conjuring" Universe and Josh Lambert in the "Insidious" film franchise. He has more than 50 film credits to his name and has earned a lot of nominations and awards for his different roles. He first appeared in the film "My Sister's Wedding" in which he was seen playing the role of Quinn in 2001. More recently, he was seen in movies like "Aquaman" and the "Lost Kingdom." As of 2023, Patrick Wilson's net worth is close to $7 million.

Wilson has earned most of his wealth from his acting. Many of his movies and shows have gone on to perform well at the box office. According to CA Knowledge, he has earned at least half a million per film.

Patrick Wilson was born on July 3, 1973, in Norfolk, Virginia. His father was a news anchor for Tampa's WTVT. He has two older brothers, Mark and Paul. He grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated from Shorecrest Preparatory School and earned a degree in drama from Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University. He was the understudy in the 1995 touring production of Miss Saigon and played Billy Bigelow in a national tour of "Carousel" in 1996.

Wilson worked in the movie "My Sister's Wedding" in 2000. However, it was never released. Then in 2002, he was seen in the Broadway "Oklahoma". He was then seen in the HBO miniseries called "Angels in America." which was based on a 1991 Tony Kushner play of the same name. He was soon seen in the Joel Schumacher-directed film adaptation of "The Phantom of the Opera" and then co-starred with Elliot Page in the movie "Hard Candy". He soon played the role of Brad Adamson in the 2006's "Little Children". Wilson went on to appear in films like "Purple Violets", "Brothers Three: An American Gothic" , "Evening", "Life in Flight", and "Watchmen."

In 2015, he was seen as Lou Solverson in season two of "Fargo", a role that got him many awards and nominations. He was also featured in movies like "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", The Conjuring, "A Kind of Murder,", "The Founder" and more.

In 2004, Wilson received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor, and the movie "Angels in America," got him a Golden Globe nomination. He has also won the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA, Sitges - Catalonian International Film Festival Award, Young Hollywood Awards, Fright Meter Awards, and Online Film & Television Association Award.

Patrick married actress Dagmara Domińczyk in 2005. His sister-in-law and actress Marika Domińczyk is married to actor Scott Foley.

Did Patrick Wilson sing in the Conjuring 2?

James Wan shared a BTS clip, where he can be seen performing the iconic Elvis track.

How old is Patrick Wilson?

Patrick Wilson is 50 years old.

