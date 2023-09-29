Name Patricia Heaton Net Worth $40 Million Salary $235 Thousand Per Episode Annual Income $1.8 million Source of Income Acting and Producing Date of Birth Mar 4, 1958 Age 65 Years Gender Female Profession Television producer, Actor, Film Producer Nationality American

Patricia Heaton, a renowned American actress and producer, has amassed a substantial net worth of $40 million through her illustrious career as of September 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her journey to fame and fortune was significantly influenced by her role as Debra Barone in the immensely popular sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond." It's worth noting that her impressive net worth is not solely a product of her acting career but also the result of various other endeavors like production, endorsements, and assets.

Also Read: What Is Comedy Legend, Actor Chevy Chase's Net Worth?

Patricia Heaton's primary source of income has been her successful acting career, which spans several decades. She earned a significant portion of her wealth from her role in "Everybody Loves Raymond," particularly during the later seasons when she received a substantial salary of $450,000 per episode. This translated to an impressive $9-10 million per season, making her one of the highest-paid actors on television at the time.

Patricia Heaton at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit / Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

Salary

Also Read: What Is Actress, Producer, and Social Activist Marlo Thomas' Net Worth

Heaton's salary during her time on "Everybody Loves Raymond" varied over the course of the show's nine-season run. She began with a salary of $100,000 per episode, equivalent to approximately $2.2 million per season. As the show gained popularity, her salary increased significantly, reaching approximately $250,000 per episode (or $5.5-$6 million per season) during the middle seasons. By the final two seasons, she was earning an astounding $450,000 per episode, resulting in $9 million for each of those seasons.

Also Read: What Is YouTuber, Inventor and Educator Mark Rober's Net Worth?

Patricia Heaton has boosted her income through lucrative endorsements for brands like Sunbelt Chewy Chocolate Chip Granola Bars (2003), Nestle Treasures Candy (2000), Shoe Pavilion (2007), Feeding America (2017), Autism Speaks (2012), and more. However, her primary earnings stem from her successful acting career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patricia Heaton (@patriciaheaton)

Business ventures

Apart from her acting and endorsement deals, Patricia Heaton has ventured into production. She co-produced the documentary "The Bituminous Coal Queens of Pennsylvania" in 2005 and the film "Amazing Grace" in 2006. Her involvement in these projects has contributed to her diverse income streams.

In addition to her net worth, Heaton has also made significant investments in real estate. Over the years, she has owned several luxurious properties, including a mansion in Hancock Park, which she sold for $8 million in 2013, and a mansion in Toluca Lake, which she sold for $7.5 million in 2020. Her real estate holdings have undoubtedly added to her overall wealth.

2021 $25 Million 2022 $36 Million 2023 $40 Million

Instagram 270K followers Facebook 274K followers Twitter 507.9K followers

In her personal life, Patricia Heaton has been married to English actor/director/producer David Hunt since 1990, and they have four sons together. She is known for being candid about her experiences, including her return to practicing Catholicism after her first marriage ended and her openness about undergoing plastic surgery.

Throughout her illustrious career, Patricia Heaton has received numerous accolades, including three Emmy Awards, establishing her as one of the most talented and respected actresses in the industry. In recognition of her contributions to the entertainment world, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

Patricia Heaton attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "American Underdog"/ Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images

What is Patricia Heaton's net worth?

Patricia Heaton's net worth is estimated to be $40 million as of September 2023.

What was Patricia Heaton's salary on "Everybody Loves Raymond"?

Patricia Heaton's salary on "Everybody Loves Raymond" started at $100,000 per episode and increased to $450,000 per episode in the final seasons.

What are Patricia Heaton's social media profiles?

Patricia Heaton has active Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter profiles.

More from MARKETREALIST

Sally Field Has 2 Oscars and 3 Emmys On Her Resume; What's Her Net Worth?

What Is 'King of Latin Pop' Ricky Martin's Net Worth?