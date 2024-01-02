Name Pat Monahan Net Worth $8 Million Source of Income Music Date of Birth February 28, 1969 Age 54 Years Gender Male Profession Actor, Singer, Songwriter, Musician Nationality United States of America

Pat Monahan, the renowned American singer, musician, and actor globally recognized as the lead vocalist of the band Train, has garnered an impressive net worth of $8 million. Apart from recording chart-topping hits and producing blockbuster singles, he has written songs for albums like Taylor Swift's "Red (Taylor's Version)" and "Bigger."

Taylor Locke, Hector Maldonado, and Pat Monahan perform onstage at Hope for the Holidays | Getty Images | Photo by Noam Galai

Monahan's primary source of income is his career in the music industry, including album sales, live performances, concerts, and tours. Starting his career with the cover band Rogues Gallery, he served as the lead vocalist and percussionist from 1988 to 1990. Following the band's disbandment, Monahan relocated to California in 1993, crossing paths with Rob Hotchkiss and forming Train.

The band, comprising Monahan, Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford, Charlie Colin, and Scott Underwood, achieved remarkable success from 1994 to 2006, releasing four studio albums. In 2002, Train clinched two Grammys, with Monahan earning accolades for writing the hit "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)," inspired by his late mother's battle with cancer.

Apart from his significant contributions to Train, Monahan lent his voice to Fuel's "Shimmer" in 2001 and covered Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time" on VH1's Decades Rock Live in 2005. He also released his debut album, "Last of Seven," in 2007. The album featured collaborations with folk-rock artists Brandi Carlile, Richie Sambora, and Graham Nash.

The album's success was followed by a tour. His first solo single from the album made it to the top 10 of Billboard's Hot AC chart. The album's second single, "Two Ways to Say Goodbye," was also a hit. Later, Monahan co-wrote songs for Tina Turner's hits album "Tina!: Her Greatest Hits."

Pat Monahan and Tenille Townes perform onstage during the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Chan

In 2009, Train released "Hey, Soul Sister." The song received a 6× platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and sold over six million copies. The song reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became the top-selling song on the iTunes Store in 2010. It also garnered a Grammy Award.

Monahan also collaborated with artists such as the Hollies and contributed to tribute albums like "Listen to Me: Buddy Holly." His podcast, "Patcast," launched in 2013. Monahan's rendition of the U.S. National Anthem was played at various events, including sports championships and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Pat Monahan of Train performs in support of the band's "AM Gold" release at Basi Nationwide Amphitheater | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder | Getty Images

He also recorded a duet with Martina McBride, singing Train's song "Marry Me". This version of the song is on McBride's eleventh studio album Eleven released in 2011. He also performed several times with INXS, first on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" and then at a concert at Chateau Ste Michelle. Monahan also appeared on the shows "The Voice," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami."

Monahan was also seen on game shows like "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," and Broadway musicals like "Rocktopia." He also appeared on the musical mystery game show "I Can See Your Voice." Furthermore, in 2021, he starred in and executive produced the Hallmark Channel film "Christmas In Tahoe."

Patrick Monahan of Train performs at 97.3 Alice's Now & Zen event | Photo by Tim Mosenfelder | Getty Images

During his time with the Led Zeppelin cover band Rogues Gallery, Monahan crossed paths with Ginean Rapp. The two got married in 1990 and had two children, Patrick and Emelia. However, they got divorced in 2006.

In 2004, Monahan met Amber Peterson during one of his performances. Following his divorce from Rapp, Monahan and Peterson tied the knot and welcomed two children, Autumn and Rock Richard. Currently, the family resides in Issaquah, Washington.

- ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards 2013: Top Television Series for "The Biggest Loser"

- Grammy Awards 2011: Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Hey Soul Sister" (Live)

- Grammy Awards 2002: Best Rock Song for "Drops Of Jupiter"

(L-R) Tenille Townes and Pat Monahan of Train attend the 2023 Canadian Country Music Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Jeremy Chan

What is Pat Monahan's most successful album?

The 2001 album "Drops of Jupiter" is considered one of Train's most successful albums, earning Monahan a Grammy Award for Best Rock Song.

How many children does Pat Monahan have?

Pat Monahan has four children: Patrick, Emelia, and Autumn, Rock Richard.

Is Pat Monahan still the lead singer of Train?

Yes, Pat Monahan is still with the Train as its lead singer.

