In a bizarre case of cyber fraud, many Indian men, lured by the promise of a lucrative job, have fallen victim to an elaborate scam involving the fake "All India Pregnant Job Service." This scam promised significant financial rewards for impregnating childless women, a scheme that has led to substantial financial losses for those duped.

Image Source: A pregnancy portrait | Getty Images | Photo by Clemens Bilan

Also Read: Canadian Family Set to Make Millions at an Auction With an Unopened Set of Gretzky Rookie Cards

In December 2023, Mangesh Kumar (name changed), a worker from the state of Bihar, along with several others, was enticed by a Facebook video from the so-called job service. The offer was straightforward yet unbelievable: impregnate a woman and earn hefty sums of money, potentially years' worth of income. The victims, many of whom are from less-educated backgrounds, were easily swayed by the promise of quick earnings.

Kumar's ordeal began with a small registration fee and installments totaling more than his monthly salary. The scammers, playing on his desperation and hope, continued to demand money for various fabricated reasons, including court documents, safety deposits, and taxes. They enticed him with an offer of half a million rupees ($6013), nearly equivalent to three years' wages, solely for engaging in a sexual encounter with the woman. They promised an additional reward of 800,000 rupees ($962) if she were to conceive.

The scam's sophistication was evident in the creation of official-looking documents and the use of persuasive tactics, such as offering pictures of women to choose from for the supposed task. The fraudsters, reportedly well-educated and tech-savvy, exploited their victims' naivety. They created an elaborate facade, including fake identity cards, to sustain the scam. The victims, on the other hand, ranged across India, mostly with limited knowledge of cyber frauds, making them easy targets.

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by MART PRODUCTION

Also Read: How to Protect Yourself from McAfee Google Chrome Pop-up Threats

The police have apprehended several individuals involved in the scam, seizing mobile phones and other equipment used in the operation. Many victims, embarrassed by their gullibility and the nature of the scam, are hesitant to come forward, complicating efforts to fully understand the scam's extent. Cyber law experts emphasize the need for greater public awareness to prevent such scams, suggesting that the government collaborate with the private sector to educate the population effectively.

Despite his losses and the realization of the scam, Kumar and others like him remain entangled. The thirty-three-year-old, earning $180 monthly at a wedding party decoration company, has already lost $200 to fraudsters, and they are demanding more. The scammers continue to manipulate their victims, promising partial recoveries of their lost funds for additional fees.

Also Read: $1.9 Billion HyperFund Crypto Fraud Uncovered

Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Rene Asmussen

This ongoing manipulation underscores the scammers' psychological hold over their victims and the complexity of such cybercrime. "Those who cheated me must get the maximum punishment. I do backbreaking work the whole day for 500 rupees. I know I made a huge mistake. But what they did with me is so wrong," Kumar said.

This incident highlights the urgent need for widespread cyber literacy and solid legal measures to protect vulnerable populations from such exploitation. As cyber criminals devise increasingly innovative and customized schemes, India must intensify efforts to shield individuals like Mangesh from falling victim to scammers.

More from MARKETREALIST

How Change in Manchester United's Ownership has Opened Doors to Transformation

Woman Falls Victim to $17K SIM Card Swap Fraud Despite Two-Factor Authentication