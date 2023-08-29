Name Olivia Dunne Net Worth $3.5 million (estimated) Salary $1 million+ Gender Female DOB Oct 1, 2002 Age 20 Nationality American Profession Artistic gymnast and social media personality

Artistic gymnast and social media personality Olivia Dunne has made waves with her accomplishments. She has competed on the US national team and the Louisiana State University Tigers women's gymnastics team, earning numerous medals. Her popularity on TikTok and Instagram has translated into significant endorsement contracts, solidifying her status as the planet's highest-paid college athlete and resulting in an estimated net worth of $3.5 million as of August 2023, per reports by Daily Mail and The Sun.

Also Read: He Signed a Hefty Divorce Settlement a Few Years Ago; What Is Channing Tatum's Net Worth Now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

Earnings from NIL

Olivia Dunne's earnings through NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) arrangements have reached an impressive valuation of $3.5 million as of April 2023. This marks a significant increase from the $2.6 million valuation reported in December 2022, as estimated by On3.

Also Read: What Is Barbra Streisand's Net Worth?

Earnings from Social Media

In terms of sponsored posts on her social media, Olivia Dunne has the potential to earn substantial amounts. Reports indicate that she can command between $31,900 and $43,200 for a single post on Instagram.

Also Read: With Family Legacy and Skills Beyond the Football Field; Here's The Net Worth Eli Manning Has Built

In a recent chat, Olivia Dunne, the 20-year-old gymnast mentioned that the biggest paycheck she ever got for a single sponsored social media post was over $500,000, per Parade. “I usually don’t ever talk about money,” she said when asked about her top fee. “I would say it’s…six figures." When pressed for a rough estimate, Dunne admitted it was over $500,000. “Yeah, I’m very fortunate I mean, it’s just crazy to me.”

Image Source: Christopher Polk | Getty Images

Olivia Dunne's earnings from TikTok

Olivia Dunne's earnings from TikTok are calculated based on factors like her engagement, follower count, and hearts (likes) per video. As of April 2023, she earned between $4,427 and $7,378 for a single TikTok video. When it comes to her annual earnings, she has confirmed that she makes a seven-figure income each year.

Thanks to her explosive popularity on social media, Dunne has scored numerous endorsement contracts with major brands, raking in millions of dollars and earning her the distinction of being the highest-paid college athlete. This breakthrough became possible in 2021 when the NCAA revised its regulations to allow athletes to profit from their names and images. Taking full advantage, Dunne joined forces with WME Sports and proudly announced her debut exclusive collaboration with the activewear brand Vuori.

In early 2023, Dunne posted a TikTok video promoting Caktus.AI, an artificial intelligence chatbot she asserted was superior to its competitor, ChatGPT. This stirred up some controversy, particularly at LSU, as the university needed to release a statement clarifying its position against the use of AI for academic work production.

Image Source: Stew Milne/Getty Images

Olivia Dunne's social media following

Instagram 4.3 million followers Twitter 112.3K followers



Personal life

Hailing from Westwood and raised in Hillsdale, New Jersey, Dunne's journey in gymnastics commenced when she was just 3 years old. As time progressed, her unwavering commitment prompted her to embark on homeschooling at the age of 14, allowing her to refine her gymnastic prowess. Notably, even amidst her intensive gymnastics pursuits, she managed to co-manage her high school's gymnastics team alongside her sister—a feat that stands as a testament to her exceptional capabilities.

Image Source: John Korduner/Getty Images

Why is Olivia Dunne so famous?

One of the primary reasons for Dunne's popularity is her exceptional talent as a gymnast and social media influencer.

How much money is Olivia Dunne making?

Olivia Dunne is the highest-paid female athlete in the NCAA with an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

At what age did Olivia Dunne start gymnastics?

Olivia Dunne started gymnastics at the age of three.

More from MARKETREALIST

‘The Da Vinci Code’ Sold 80 Million Copies Worldwide; What Is Its Author Dan Brown’s Net Worth?

Packed Stadiums and Global Resonance: Factors Behind Chris Martin's $160 Million Net Worth