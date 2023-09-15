Name Norah Jones Net Worth $25 Million Gender Female DOB Mar 30, 1979 Age 44 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Musician, Actor, Jazz Pianist, Artist, Singer, Music artist

Norah Jones, an American singer, songwriter, musician, and actress, has had a remarkable career. She gained widespread recognition for her music, winning nine Grammy Awards along the way. Her debut album, "Come Away with Me" was a massive success, selling 27 million units and earning diamond certification. It also clinched five Grammy Awards, including the coveted Album of the Year. Notably, Norah Jones' music has sold over 50 million records globally, underscoring her commercial triumph. As for her financial success, she currently boasts a net worth of $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

What are Norah Jones' sources of income?

Earnings from her website and records

In 2018, the asset value of Norah Jones' website norahjones.com was $67,700 while in 2016, the earnings from record sales of her album "Day Breaks" which sold approximately 241 thousand copies in October 2016, amounted to $313,300.

In the year 2014, Norah Jones saw a significant financial boost from her involvement in the entertainment industry. One notable source of income came from the sales of the video "They Came Together," in which she made an appearance as herself. This endeavor contributed a substantial sum of $422,510 to her earnings for that year.

In addition, Norah Jones left her mark on the global box office with her role in "They Came Together." This movie garnered significant worldwide box office sales with an impressive $82,780 in revenue for the month of June 2014, further contributing to her financial success during that period.

In November 2013, Jones achieved a significant milestone with her collaborative album "Foreverly," a project alongside Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong. This album saw remarkable record sales, with around 18,120 copies sold, translating to earnings of $23,560. October 2013 marked another milestone in Norah Jones' music career with the release of "To All the Girls..." in collaboration with country music singer-songwriter Willie Nelson. The album was a commercial triumph, selling approximately 114 thousand copies and generating revenue of $148,200.

Furthermore, in March 2013, Jones made a significant impact on the live performance scene with her "Little Broken Hearts Tour." This tour drew substantial audiences, selling approximately 73,215 tickets and resulting in impressive ticket revenue of $4,620,000.

Norah Jones' real estate

In 2009, Norah Jones purchased a historic New York City townhome for $4.9 million. Ten years later in November 2019, she listed the same townhome for $8 million and quickly found a buyer. This unique residence includes a 1,440-square-foot backyard with a blue stone patio and a wisteria canopy. Notably, it also features a rare amenity for Brooklyn: a heated lap pool and hot tub. Inside, the four-story home boasts five bedrooms, a sunroom, a 300-square-foot terrace, beamed ceilings, and a teak wet bar.

In 2015, Jones acquired another townhome in Cobble Hill for $6.25 million, which gained recognition for its appearance in the Julia Roberts movie, "Eat, Pray, Love." This property offers a spacious 2,125-square-foot main floor with double-height, beamed ceilings, abundant skylights, and a substantial fireplace. Outside, a greenhouse complements a perennial garden, enhancing the property's charm.

Born on March 30, 1979, in Manhattan, New York, Geethali Norah Jones Shankar is the offspring of renowned Indian musician Ravi Shankar and concert producer Sue Jones, making her of Indian-American descent. Norah's early life was marked by her parents' separation when she was still quite young. Following their separation, she was primarily raised by her mother in Grapevine, Texas. From a tender age, Norah displayed a strong affinity for music. Her journey began as a child singing in the church choir and taking piano lessons. Her innate talent was further refined through dedicated professional training, setting the stage for her remarkable musical career.

Norah Jones' awards

At the 45th GRAMMY Awards, Jones had an outstanding entrance, securing an impressive five victories in 2002. Her accolades included winning Best New Artist, Album Of The Year for "Come Away With Me" and Record Of The Year for "Don't Know Why." In that very year, she marked her GRAMMY stage debut by delivering a performance of "Don't Know Why."

Who are Norah Jones' parents?

Jones is the daughter of sitar master Ravi Shankar and the stepsister of sitarist Anoushka Shankar.

What is Norah Jones' biggest hit?

Some of Nora's biggest hits are "Those Sweet Words" (2004), "Turn Me On" (2002), and "It's Not Christmas 'Til You Come Home."

Is Norah Jones married?

Jones has two children with her husband, keyboardist Pete Remm.