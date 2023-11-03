What Is Country Music Superstar Miranda Lambert’s Net Worth?

Name Miranda Lambert Net Worth $60 million Gender Female DOB Nov 10, 1983 Age 39 Nationality United States of America Profession Singer-songwriter, Guitarist, Musician, Music Artist, Actor

Miranda Lambert, a prominent figure in the world of country music, has established herself as a formidable star with impressive financial success. Bursting onto the music scene in 2005, she has since launched 10 studio albums and achieved eight number-one tracks. Miranda Lambert's extensive career, including her albums, concert tours, and various projects and endorsements, has contributed to her estimated net worth of approximately $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth), firmly securing her position as one of the most accomplished artists in the country music genre.

A country music icon's stellar career

Miranda Lambert's the record-holder for the Academy of Country Music Awards. Over the years, she has released an impressive discography, featuring nine solo studio albums, including her self-titled debut in 2001, the 2x Platinum "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2007), and "Revolution" (2009). Notably, she is a member of the country group Pistol Annies, contributing to four of their albums. Lambert initially gained recognition as a contestant on the television show "Nashville Star" in 2003, signing with Epic Records and eventually achieving seven #1 albums on the "Billboard" Top Country Albums chart. Her hit singles like "The House That Built Me" (2010), "Heart Like Mine" (2011), and "Over You" (2012) have solidified her status as a country music icon.

Musical journey & nominations

Following her breakthrough with "Kerosene," Miranda Lambert continued her music career with the 2x Platinum album "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" in 2007, earning her first Grammy nomination. In 2009, "Revolution" featured the 3x Platinum single "The House That Built Me." Her 2011 album "Four the Record" included the 3x Platinum hit "Mama's Broken Heart." That same year, Lambert introduced the all-female country group Pistol Annies, achieving Gold status and a #1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with their debut album "Hell on Heels." Lambert made a guest appearance on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2012 but expressed her primary commitment to music.

In 2016, Miranda Lambert bought a 400-acre Nashville property for $3.4 million, featuring three houses, two cabins, a lake, a boathouse, a barn, walking trails, and a pavilion for private concerts. She and Blake Shelton jointly owned a 5-bedroom mansion in Brentwood, Tennessee, purchased for $2.258 million in 2013, which they sold for $2.425 million in 2017. Lambert also acquired a Nashville home in the Forest Hills area for $1.75 million in 2015, later selling it in 2020 for $2.6 million.

Miranda Lambert's love life has been eventful. She was in a relationship with country artist Blake Shelton, marrying him on May 14, 2011, but they divorced in July 2015. After the divorce, she dated R&B singer Anderson East briefly in the same year. Her next relationship was with Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours who reportedly left his wife for her. Their romance lasted from February to August 2018. On January 26, 2019, Lambert married NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. She became a stepmother to McLoughlin's son, Landon, born in November 2018.

Miranda Lambert has an extensive list of awards, including 35 Academy of Country Music Awards, six American Country Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards, and eight CMT Music Awards. She's also been nominated for 25 Grammys, winning three, which include Best Female Country Vocal Performance for "The House That Built Me" in 2011 and Best Country Album for "Platinum" in 2015. Additionally, Lambert has received recognition from the MusicRow Awards, CMT Teddy Awards, and Vevo Hot This Year awards, and was honored at the CMT Artists of the Year Awards in 2014 and 2018. In 2022, she achieved the prestigious title of Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards.

