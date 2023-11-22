Who Is Mira Murati, Former Interim CEO of OpenAI? What Is Her Net Worth?

Name Mira Murati Net worth $5 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income OpenAI DOB December 16, 1988 Age 34 years Gender Female Nationality Albania, Canada Profession Business Executive, Engineer

Business executive and former interim CEO of Open AI Mira Murati has an estimated net worth of $5 million, per Investor Times. Murati has been part of the leadership team of OpenAI for over five years and served as the Chief Technology Officer. She has contributed to the development of several OpenAI products, including the GPT models. Murati formerly worked at Tesla, where she was part of the development of the Model X car.

Mira Murati | Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky

After OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired by the board, Mira Murati was appointed as the interim CEO. However, her stint was cut short after she publicly aligned herself with Altman and reportedly threatened to resign along with several other employees if the board didn’t resign and Altman wasn’t reinstated. The company then brought in Emmet Shear, former Twitch boss as the permanent replacement for Altman and Murati.

However, after strong pushback from employees, investors and other stakeholders, OpenAI announced on November 22 that Altman will return as the CEO and a new board will be established.

We have reached an agreement in principle for Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO with a new initial board of Bret Taylor (Chair), Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo.



We are collaborating to figure out the details. Thank you so much for your patience through this. — OpenAI (@OpenAI) November 22, 2023

Career

Murati attended Pearson College in British Columbia, Canada. She then graduated from Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth College in 2012 with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering. Murati started her career at Goldman Sachs as an intern in 2011 and between 2013 and 2016, she served as the senior product manager of Tesla Motor’s Model X.

Murati joined OpenAI in June 2018 and held different positions. She served in the capacity of Vice President of Applied AI and Partnerships from June 2018 to December 2020 and Senior Vice President of Research, Product, and Partnerships from December 2020 to May 2022.

After that she was appointed in the role of Chief Technology Officer, where led teams working on groundbreaking AI projects such as DALL-E, which uses AI to generate unique pieces of artwork based on user prompts and ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that gained millions of users shooting OpenAI to global prominence. Murati has been instrumental force in driving OpenAI’s work, inspiring a new generation of technologists.

Mira Murati was born in 1988 in Vlorë, Albania. She moved to Canada at the age of 16. She is trilingual and can speak Italian, Albanian, and English. She showcased her mechanical engineering skills by building a hybrid race car during her time at Dartmouth College. According to reports, her parents are of Indian-origin.

She is reportedly single. There is no information available about her relationships. However, some reports claim that Murati is currently not romantically involved with anyone. Murati has kept her personal life close to her chest.

How old is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati is 34 years old.

Who is OpenAI’s CEO now?

After Mira Murati’s stint and reports of Emmett Shear’s appointment as CEO, OpenAI released a statement on November 22 that Sam Altman will be returning as the CEO of OpenAI with a new initial board in place.

What nationality is Mira Murati?

Mira Murati is an Albanian.

What is Mira Murati’s net worth?

Mira Murati has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2023, according to the Investor Times.

What does Mira Murati do?

Mira Murati has a degree in mechanical engineering and she has served as the CTO of OpenAI.

