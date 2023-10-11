Mia Khalifa Fired By Playboy, Canadian Radio Host Over Israel-Hamas Posts; Here's a Look At Her Net Worth

Name Mia Khalifa (Sarah Joe Chamoun) Net worth $8 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Social media, business ventures, collaborations DOB February 10, 1993 Age 30 years Gender Female Nationality Lebanon, United States of America Profession Social Media Personality, Entrepreneur

Lebanese-American actress, social media personality, and former adult artist Mia Khalifa, born Sarah Joe Chamoun, has an estimated net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Khalifa was a prominent actress in the adult film industry, but she drew widespread criticism in the Middle East and even got death threats for performing adult acts and wearing a hijab in her adult films.

Recently, Khalifa received major backlash for extending support to Hamas on social media following their surprise attack on Israel. In several posts, Khalifa expressed solidarity with war-torn Palestine in the ongoing conflict. Following her tweets, several organisations cut ties with her. Playboy dropped her from its roster of OnlyFans-like creators. Her page on Playboy is no longer available on the website. Canadian broadcaster and radio host Todd Shapiro, who had plans to collaborate with her, also terminated their partnership.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Khalifa once revealed in an interview that in her entire porn career, she had earned just $12,000. However, her post-adult career looked much more promising as she worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper in Miami while building followers on social media.

She earned millions of followers and became a full-fledged social media personality and webcam model. She also works as a sports commentator and sells content and merchandise on OnlyFans and Patreon. Khalifa is reportedly one of the highest-paid people on OnlyFans, having earned around $6 million since joining, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

With tens of millions of followers on social media, Khalifa is estimated to earn about $500,000 to a whopping $1 million per year doing sponsored social media posts.

Mia Khalifa launched her jewelry line “Sheytan” with her business partner Sara Burn. The name of the brand translates to devil in Arabic. As per Khalifa’s interview with Hyperbae, the brand celebrates freedom and self-expression, drawing inspiration from Lebanese fashion sensibilities.

As per reports, Khalifa initially lived in a 9,500-square-foot home in California. The property was valued at around $4 million at the time she lived there. However, she reportedly left the house a couple of years ago and currently resides in Miami.

Khalifa married her high school boyfriend in 2011 and the couple got divorced in 2016. Then she got engaged to Swedish chef Robert Sandberg in 2019. The couple posted about their proposal on Instagram in which Sandberg revealed that he hid the engagement ring in a bowl of dried ingredients and surprised her with a ‘new serving’. The two are known to be a famous power couple. While they announced that they were postponing their wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they exchanged vows at home in 2019. Two years later, the two got divorced.

How old is Mia Khalifa?

Mia Khalifa is 30 years old.

What is Mia Khalifa's real name?

Mia Khalifa’s birth name is Sarah Joe Chamoun.

What does Mia Khalifa do now?

Following her adult content career, Mia Khalifa worked as a paralegal and bookkeeper in Miami while building followers on social media. She earned millions of followers on several platforms to become a full-fledged social media personality, webcam model as well as a sports commentator. She also has a jewelry brand called Sheytan.

What is Mia Khalifa’s net worth?

Mia Khalifa has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

