Name Melissa Gilbert Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth May 8, 1964 Age 59 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Director Nationality United States of America

Melissa Gilbert, a prominent American actress, director, politician, and former president of the Screen Actors Guild has had a career filled with highs and lows. Known to be body-positive, Gilbert recently talked about her gray locks, which she has now been showcasing for years. “I love it, it’s my favorite thing ever," she said in an interview with Prevention, per People. As she hits a net worth estimated at $500,000 (per Celebrity Net Worth), here's a look at her rise to fame and power, her assets, earnings, and more.

Melissa Gilbert and her husband Timothy Busfield attend the "Busfiled/Gilbert" photocall. Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

Melissa Gilbert's journey in the entertainment industry began as a child actress in the late 1960s. However, her breakthrough came in 1974 when she portrayed Laura Ingalls Wilder in the iconic NBC series, "Little House on the Prairie." This role catapulted her to stardom and was a significant source of income during the show's successful run, which extended until 1982. Throughout her career, Gilbert also appeared in numerous television films and series, including "The Miracle Worker," "Splendor in the Grass," "Family Secrets," "Sweet Justice," and "Dancing with the Stars" in 2012. These roles contributed to her earnings.

Ventures

Apart from acting, Melissa Gilbert ventured into politics in 2016 when she ran as a Democratic candidate for Congress in Michigan's 8th congressional district. While her political career was short-lived due to health issues, it showcases her diverse pursuits beyond acting.

Melissa Gilbert attends the Chiller Theatre Expo, in Fall 2019. Getty Images | Photo by Bobby Bank

While specific details on Melissa Gilbert's assets are limited, it's known that she and her husband, Timothy Busfield, own a 14-acre property in New York's Catskill Mountains, where they currently reside. They have also previously owned properties, including a Tarzana home in Los Angeles, which was listed for $1.195 million in 2014.

Personal life

With three marriages under her belt, her current relationship with fellow actor Timothy Busfield since 2013 has brought a sense of stability and happiness to her journey. From her previous marriages, she cherishes her two sons, Dakota and Michael, and navigates the intricate balance of motherhood while pursuing a demanding career in the spotlight.

One of the most poignant chapters in Melissa Gilbert's personal narrative is her memoir, "Prairie Tale" published in 2009. In this intimate and candid account, she courageously opens up about her battles with alcohol and drug abuse, providing readers with an unfiltered look into the challenges she faced behind the scenes of her highly successful acting career. Her ability to confront and conquer these personal demons showcases her unwavering resilience and serves as an inspiration to those who have faced similar struggles on their own life journeys.

Bronze Wrangler - Western Heritage Awards (1975) - Fictional Television Drama - "Little House on the Prairie" Star on the Walk of Fame - Walk of Fame (1985) - Television - March 13, 1985, at 6429 Hollywood Blvd Young Artist Award - Best Young Actress in a Drama Series (1983) - "Little House on the Prairie" Young Artist Award - Best Young Actress in a Drama Series (1984) - "Little House on the Prairie" (Tied with Jill Whelan for "The Love Boat" (1977) Golden Boot - Golden Boot Awards (2000) TV Land Award - Most Memorable Kiss (2006) - "Little House on the Prairie" (Shared with Dean Butler) Golden Boot - Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival (2019) - Accolade Competition

Melissa Gilbert discusses "If Only" at Build Studio. Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Were Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim friends in real life despite their rivalry on "Little House on the Prairie"?

Yes, Melissa Gilbert and Alison Arngrim, who played Laura and Nellie, were good friends off-screen.

Why is Melissa Gilbert's Hollywood Walk of Fame star special?

Melissa Gilbert received her star at just 21, making her the youngest actress ever honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Did Melissa Gilbert voice any other famous characters besides Laura Ingalls?

Yes, she voiced Batgirl in the animated series "Batman" from 1992 to 1994, showcasing her versatility.