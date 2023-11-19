Name Matthew Rhys Net Worth $12 Million Source of Income Acting, endorsements DOB Nov 8, 1974 Age 48 years old Gender Male Profession Actor Nationality Welsh

Known for spy thrillers and period dramas such as "The Americans" and "Perry Mason," Welsh actor Matthew Rhys has achieved tremendous success on the small screen and now boasts of a $12 million net worth. Apart from his exploits on the small screen, Rhys was also noticed in critically acclaimed movies such as "The Edge of Love" and "The Post" featuring the likes of Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.

Matthew Rhys | GettyImages | Photo by John Lamparski

Rhys has primarily earned his wealth through acting, with a significant portion of his income stemming from his television and film projects. Notably, his roles in television series such as "Brothers & Sisters" and "The Americans" have raked in most of his cash. His portrayal of Philip Jennings in "The Americans" earned him an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe nominations. Rhys also portrayed Dylan Thomas in "The Edge of Love" and embodied Daniel Ellsberg in "The Post." He shared screenspace with Tom Hanks once again as a cynical journalist in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (2019). The actor is known to have voiced various characters in the animated series "The Owl House" (2020–2023).

Popular for consistent appearances on TV and streaming platforms, Rhys has garnered a following of 28,000 on Instagram.

Matthew Rhys has been in a relationship with fellow actress Keri Russell since 2014. While working together on the series "The Americans," the couple's on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. They also welcomed a son in 2016.

Rhys owns a charter boat named Rarebit in New York City, a vintage Wheeler boat from 1934. Purchased from eBay in 2017, he rebuilt it with guidance from shipwrights. The actor supported fundraising for the Vale of Aeron pub in Ystrad Aeron, Wales. He also played a crucial role in a campaign to save Glan Yr Afon pub in Pennal, Wales, helping raise funds through a public share offering, and ensuring its purchase by the local community in December 2022.

Matthew Rhysattends the Apple TV+ 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez | Getty Images

Rhys has consistently earned recognition for his outstanding performances. Over the years, his portrayal in "The Americans" garnered multiple nominations at the Critics' Choice Television Awards and TCA Awards from 2013 to 2019. Rhys also clinched the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his role in "The Americans." His success continued with wins at the 2019 Critics' Choice Television Awards. For "Perry Mason," Rhys secured nominations at the Critics' Choice Television Awards, Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, and Satellite Awards in 2021.

