The American actor with a successful four-decade-long career, Matthew Broderick, has minted a $200 million net worth. This impressive fortune includes Broderick's combined net worth with his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, and he owes a lot of it to his iconic breakout role in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." But Broderick's career extends far beyond this cult classic, as he became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood during the 80s and 90s. He is also a Tony Award-winning theater actor and earned his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006.

Matthew Broderick attends the 2023 father of the year awards at Sheraton New York Times Square on June 15, 2023 in New York City/Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Matthew Broderick's primary sources of revenue include his acting career in both film and theater, as well as lucrative endorsement deals, and successful business ventures.

Broderick's salary varies depending on the specifics of the projects he is involved in, although exact figures for his paycheck are not available.

: Matthew Broderick poses at the opening night of the play "Pictures From Home" on Broadway at The Studio 54 Theater on Febrary 9, 2023 in New York City/ GettyImages/ Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

One of his most notable partnerships for brand endorsement was with auto-giant Honda in the late 1990s, in which he voiced several commercials for their vehicles. Broderick also has a longstanding relationship with American Express, appearing in a series of commercials for the company. In recent years, he has lent his voice to various advertising campaigns, including spots for Comcast Xfinity and Intel.

Year Earnings 2021 $170 Million 2022 $190 Million 2023 $200 Million

Matthew Broderick was born on March 21, 1962, in Manhattan, New York, in a family with a strong connection to showbiz, since his mother was a playwright and his father was an actor. Broderick began his acting career at a young age and honed his skills as a student at the HB Studio.

Matthew Broderick attends the "Ain't No Mo'" Broadway Opening Night at Belasco Theatre on December 01, 2022 in New York City/ GettyImages/Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Throughout his successful career, Broderick has received numerous awards and accolades including the Tony Awards on multiple occasions for his performances in Broadway productions.

