Name Matt Rife Net Worth $30 Million Sources of Income TikTok Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 10, 1995 Age 28 years Nationality United States Profession American comedian, actor, and TikTok star

The popular American comedian, actor and TikTok star made a name for himself by self-producing comedy specials, such as "Only Fans, "Walking Red Flag," and "Matthew Steven Rife." He later made it big as a stand-up comedian and even competed on the NBC reality comedy competition show "Bring the Funny" in 2019. He has also appeared in various films like "North of the 10", " "Just Swipe", and "The Elevator."He is also a paranormal investigator who is featured on the YouTube channel "Overnight." He is now one of the highest paid social media stars of this year with earnings touching $25 million. As of 2023, his net worth is somewhere around $30 million.

He made his fortune from various sources including working in TV shows, stand-ups, making content on social media, and more. He has more than 20 TV credits to his name and has also produced many comedy specials online from which he has earned a substantial amount of money.

Instagram 5.7M Twitter 243.7K TikTok 17M

Career

He started performing comedy when he was only 14 and took part in his school's talent show after which he began performing professionally. He first appeared on the small screen in 2014 in three episodes of "Average Joe" as Danny and went on to appear in two episodes of the Disney XD series "Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything. He soon bagged a recurring role on the sketch comedy and improv game show "Wild 'n Out." He later hosted the reboot of the MTV program "Total Request Live" that aired in 2017 and went on to compete on MTV's "The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars."

He was then seen as Brandon Bliss in an episode of the comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." He has also appeared in the tele film "Stalked by My Doctor: A Sleepwalker's Nightmare," and even competed in the comedy show "Bring the Funny." In 2020. he made a guest appearance in an episode of the final season of the ABC sitcom titled "Fresh Off the Boat" and then he went on to star opposite Juhahn Jones in the series "Burb Patrol." He is best known for his comedy special "Only Fans." which came after he made it to the semi-final of "Bring the Funny."

TikTok

Rife is extremely popular on the video-sharing platform TikTok where he has over 17 million followers. He is known for posting comedy videos and excerpts from his comedy series on the platform.

Matt Rife was born on September 10, 1995, in Columbus Ohio, and was brought up in North Lewisburg. He has three older stepsisters and one younger stepsister. RIfe was only a year and a half years old when his father killed himself.

RIfe was in a relationship with British Actress Kate Beckinsale but the two have broken up. He is currently not seeing anyone. He has opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety in the past and reportedly gets only a few hours of sleep every night. He currently lives in Los Angeles, California.

Is Matt Rife the Spongebob kid?

While he looks very similar to the famous meme kid, he is not.

Does Matt Rife have a Netflix special?

He has all set to do a new comedy special on Netflix which is titled “Natural Selection."

Did Matt Rife date Kate Beckinsale?

Yes, Kate Beckinsale and Matt Rife were in a "complicated" relationship that started in 2018 and ended in 2018.

