From Teen Sensation to Hollywood A-Lister: Versatile Actor Matt Dillon's Evolution and Net Worth
|Name
|Matt Dillon
|Net Worth
|$40 Million
|Salary
|$1 Million+
|Annual Income
|$5 Million+
|Source of Income
|Acting
|DOB
|Feb 18, 1964
|Age
|59 years old
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|Actor, voice actor, director
|Nationality
|American
What is Matt Dillon's net worth?
From his stint as a teen sensation in movies such as "The Outsiders" to the role of a terrifying killer in "A Kiss Before Dying" and a mature performance in "Crash," versatile American actor and director Matt Dillon amassed a $40 million net worth. His journey in showbiz started at the young age of 14 when he starred in the 1979 film "Over the Edge." Since then Dillon has become a Hollywood A-lister, featuring in over 60 films and television shows.
What are Matt Dillon's sources of income?
Dillon's wealth stems from various sources within showbiz, including acting, directing, producing, and writing. His extensive career has seen him take on diverse roles in films ranging from the crime thriller "Drugstore Cowboy" to the comedy, "You, Me and Dupree," showcasing his versatility. Dillon also turned director with the 2002 film "City of Ghosts." As one of the best actors of his generation, Dillon also bagged endorsement deals, with brands such as Skechers.
Business ventures
Dillon has expanded his portfolio by venturing into filmmaking, and apart from his debut film in the 2000s called "City of Ghosts," he also went on to produce and direct the 2020 documentary "The Great Fellove."
Earnings growth by Year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$24 Million
|2022
|$32 Million
|2023
|$40 Million
Social media following
|Social Media
|Followers
|215,000 Followers
|29,400 Followers
Personal life
When it comes to his personal life, Dillon has been romantically linked with notable actresses such as Cameron Diaz and Heather Graham. His passion for Latin music and an impressive vinyl record collection add a unique touch to his personality. Dillon also has his fair share of controversies, and was involved in a speeding incident in 2008, which left him with a fine of $828.
Awards and recognition
Dillon bagged an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "Crash," and also an Independent Spirit Award. His performance in "There's Something About Mary" earned him Blockbuster Entertainment, MTV Movie, and Teen Choice Awards.
FAQs
How did Matt Dillon start his acting career?
Matt Dillon was discovered at the age of 14 when he was cast in the film "Over the Edge."
What is Matt Dillon's most successful film?
"There's Something About Mary" (1998) stands out as one of Dillon's most successful films, grossing $369 million against a $23 million budget.
Has Matt Dillon won any awards for his directorial and production ventures?
While not as prolific as his acting career, Dillon's attempts at direction and production, including the documentary "The Great Fellove" in 2020, have earned him recognition.
