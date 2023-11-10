MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

By Komal Banchhor
Published on : 05:59 PST, Nov 10, 2023
From Teen Sensation to Hollywood A-Lister: Versatile Actor Matt Dillon's Evolution and Net Worth
Cover Image Source: Matt Dillon attends the "Asteroid City" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Name Matt Dillon 
Net Worth $40 Million
Salary $1 Million+
Annual Income $5 Million+
Source of Income Acting
DOB Feb 18, 1964
Age 59 years old
Gender Male
Profession Actor, voice actor, director
Nationality American

From his stint as a teen sensation in movies such as "The Outsiders" to the role of a terrifying killer in "A Kiss Before Dying" and a mature performance in "Crash," versatile American actor and director Matt Dillon amassed a $40 million net worth. His journey in showbiz started at the young age of 14 when he starred in the 1979 film "Over the Edge." Since then Dillon has become a Hollywood A-lister, featuring in over 60 films and television shows.

Dillon's wealth stems from various sources within showbiz, including acting, directing, producing, and writing. His extensive career has seen him take on diverse roles in films ranging from the crime thriller "Drugstore Cowboy" to the comedy, "You, Me and Dupree," showcasing his versatility. Dillon also turned director with the 2002 film "City of Ghosts." As one of the best actors of his generation, Dillon also bagged endorsement deals, with brands such as Skechers.

Matt Dillon attends the Apple TV+
Matt Dillon attends the Apple TV+ "High Desert" New York photo call at Park Lane Hotel/ Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Dillon has expanded his portfolio by venturing into filmmaking, and apart from his debut film in the 2000s called "City of Ghosts," he also went on to produce and direct the 2020 documentary "The Great Fellove."

Year Earnings
2021 $24 Million
2022 $32 Million
2023 $40 Million
Social Media  Followers
Instagram 215,000 Followers
Twitter 29,400 Followers
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Matt Dillon (@mattdillon)

 

When it comes to his personal life, Dillon has been romantically linked with notable actresses such as Cameron Diaz and Heather Graham. His passion for Latin music and an impressive vinyl record collection add a unique touch to his personality. Dillon also has his fair share of controversies, and was involved in a speeding incident in 2008, which left him with a fine of $828.

Dillon bagged an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in "Crash," and also an Independent Spirit Award. His performance in "There's Something About Mary" earned him Blockbuster Entertainment, MTV Movie, and Teen Choice Awards.

Matt Dillon attends the 68th David Di Donatello red carpet/ Photo by Franco Origlia/WireImage
Matt Dillon attends the 68th David Di Donatello red carpet/ Photo by Franco Origlia/WireImage

How did Matt Dillon start his acting career?

Matt Dillon was discovered at the age of 14 when he was cast in the film "Over the Edge."

What is Matt Dillon's most successful film?

"There's Something About Mary" (1998) stands out as one of Dillon's most successful films, grossing $369 million against a $23 million budget.

Has Matt Dillon won any awards for his directorial and production ventures?

While not as prolific as his acting career, Dillon's attempts at direction and production, including the documentary "The Great Fellove" in 2020, have earned him recognition.

