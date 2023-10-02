Name Macklemore Net Worth $25 million Gender Male DOB Jun 19, 1983 Age 40 years Nationality American Profession Rapper, songwriter, composer

American rapper, and musician known for addressing social issues such as homophobia, racism, and addiction through his lyrics, Macklemore has earned a $25 million net worth. In his career spanning more than two decades, Macklemore stands out due to his rise to stardom as an independent artist, without relying on support from a major record label. Instead of settling for conventional music deals, he opts to pay a nominal fee to Warner Bros Records for the promotion of his songs on radio. Macklemore has frequently collaborated with Ryan Lewish for many of his chart-topping hits.

What are Macklemore's sources of income?

Macklemore's wealth primarily stems from his music, and he unsurprisingly earns a substantial paycheck, ranging between $200,000 and $300,000 for each performance. Apart from rap music, Macklemore also has a passion for golf, which he has channeled into his sportswear business.

How Much are tickets for Macklemore's shows worth?

To catch a live performance by Macklemore, fans spend between $50 and $200, depending on the venue of choice. Interestingly, the most affordable tickets for Macklemore tend to be for his European shows.

Image Source: Macklemore performs onstage during the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023/ Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

Real estate and other assets

Macklemore acquired an impressive mansion in Seattle for a modest $2.15 million in 2014, which serves as his residence. Apart from that, he has possessed a variety of cars throughout his career, reaching a peak of reportedly owning 25 cars at one point.

However, luck hasn't always been on his side, and his renowned $200,000 Mercedes-Maybach got into an unfortunate crash in 2017. Presently, reports indicate that the artist's car collection includes a Cadillac DTS, Jeep Wrangler, and DeLorean DMC-12.

Lyrics and musical style

Throughout his musical journey, Macklemore has fearlessly delved into significant social and political issues. In the track "Same Love," he addressed themes surrounding gay marriage, while "Thrift Shop" served as a commentary on materialism prevalent in the hip-hop community, and "White Privilege II" focused on the Black Lives Matter Movement. Macklemore's self-awareness as a lyricist is evident in his acknowledgment of appropriating black culture as a white MC.

Social media following

Image Source: Macklemore performs at Sziget Festival 2023 / Joseph Okpako/Getty Images

Personal life

Macklemore faced a prolonged battle with drug addiction that reached its turning point when he voluntarily admitted himself to a rehabilitation center in 2008. He maintained sobriety for three years until a relapse occurred in 2011. Following a seven-year courtship, Macklemore and his girlfriend, Tricia Davis, got married in 2015. Their family expanded that year with the birth of their first child, a daughter, and they welcomed their second daughter in 2017. The couple also holds a minority stake in the Seattle Sounders, a Major League Soccer (MLS) team.

Awards and recognition

Macklemore's album "The Heist," a collaboration with Ryan Lewis, earned them four Grammy Awards, notably securing victories in categories such as Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song. Beyond the Grammys, Macklemore has also claimed three MTV Music Video Awards for his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Image Source: Macklemore performs at the Sziget Festival 2023 /Didier Messens/Getty Images

FAQs

Is Macklemore married?

Yes, he is married to Tricia Davis since June 27, 2015

How many awards has Macklemore won?

Macklemore has won 10 awards during his career.

How many award nominations has Macklemore received?

Macklemore has bagged 25 nominations so far.

