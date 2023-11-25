Name Dan Abrams Net Worth $25 Million Sources of Income Journalism, legal writing Gender Male Date of Birth May 20, 1966 Age 57 years old Nationality American Profession Lawyer, journalist, presenter, author

American legal commentator and lawyer who first shot to fame during the media frenzy around the OJ Simpson trial, which he covered for Court TV, Dan Abrams now has a net worth of $25 million along with credibility for his insights. He also covered the trials of Dr. Jack Kevorkian and is known for hosting the A&E television series "Live PD" and "60 Days In" for A&E. Abrams later launched the news site Mediaite in 2009, and also runs Gossip Cop. He has authored books including "Drivers, Gamblers, Spies, World Leaders, Beer Tasters, Hedge Fund Managers, Just About Everything Else", "Man Down: Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt That Women Are Better Cops," and "Lincoln's Last Trial: The Murder Case That Propelled Him to the Presidency."

Dan Abrams is a lawyer and author, but a bulk of his income is generated from appearances on TV shows. Beyond his work in journalism as well as television, Abrams has focused his entrepreneurial instincts on the food and beverages industry with his own restaurant.

He started as a reporter for Court TV in May of 1994 where he became famous for covering the O.J. Simpson case, the International War Crimes Tribunal from the Netherlands, and the assisted suicide trials of Dr. Jack Kevorkian from Michigan. He later left Court TV in 1997 to join NBC News as the new Chief Legal Correspondent. He later bagged his show on MSNBC called "The Abrams Report." After this, he landed the lead managerial position at MSNBC where he worked from June of 2006 to October of 2007.

He later decided to leave and focus on his new show "Live with Dan Abrams," which was later renamed "Verdict with Dan Abrams," and aired from 2007 to 2008.

Abrams later announced that he had taken on certain duties at NBC News once again, but then left NBC to become the Chief Legal Analyst for ABC News and a substitute anchor on "Good Morning America." In 2013, ABC announced that Abrams would become the network's Chief Legal Affairs Anchor and was also named the anchor of "Nightline."

In the year 2016, he was selected as the host of the A&E show "Live PD," which aired in October and followed police officers live across the United States as they work and patrol their communities. He has also worked as the co-host of the show "Grace vs. Abrams," in which he and legal commentator Nancy Grace debated high-profile crime cases. In 2019, he began producing and hosting "Court Cam," a show that took audiences inside America's courtrooms.

Abrams was born on May 20, 1966, in Manhattan, New York City, and attended Duke University, from where he graduated with a B.A. While a student at Duke, he anchored newscasts and was also the vice president of the student council. He later got his law degree from Columbia Law School. He has a son with his girlfriend Florinka Pesenti and also two daughters Everett and Emilia.

Abrams owns two townhouses in New York which he paid a total of $3.8 million for. He sold one of them in May 2018 and accepted $8 million in 2023. He later bought another condo in Washington D.C. for $414,000.

Who owns Abrams Media?

Abrams Media was founded in 2009 by Dan Abrams.

Does Dan Abrams have a partner?

He has three children with his long-term girlfriend Florinka Pesenti.

