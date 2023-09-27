What Is NASCAR Superstar Kyle Busch's Net Worth?

Name Kyle Thomas Busch Net Worth $80 Million Salary $17 million annually Sources of Income Racing Career, Endorsements Gender Male Date of Birth May 2, 1985 Age 38 years old Nationality United States of America Personality Race car driver

Kyle Busch, born on May 2, 1985, in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a prominent American stock car racing driver and team owner. He has achieved significant success in the world of NASCAR, amassing a substantial net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, through his racing career and various business ventures.

Kyle Busch celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400 | Getty Images | Meg Oliphant

Kyle Busch's primary earns from his racing career and endorsement deals. Over the years, he has consistently earned millions through these channels.

In a typical peak year, Kyle Busch earns an impressive $15-$20 million from racing and endorsements. He was the highest-paid NASCAR driver in 2020 with total earnings of about $17.8 million, including endorsements, race prizes, and salary, per Essentially Sports. One of Busch's notable business ventures was the Kyle Busch Motorsports. This venture has multiple tracks in the Camping World Truck Series.

Kyle Busch's NASCAR career has been marked by extraordinary achievements, including founding Kyle Busch Motorsports and setting multiple records, such as becoming the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to conquer every track and achieving a unique Triple Threat in one weekend. However, his career hasn't been without challenges, including incidents of reckless driving that led to legal consequences.

In 2011, he faced public scrutiny for driving 128 mph in a 45 mph zone in North Carolina, resulting in fines, license suspension, community service and probation. A similar incident occurred in 2014 when he was caught driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion's financial portfolio extends beyond his racing career. He has invested in real estate, including a notable lakefront residence in North Carolina. According to Sportskeeda, the luxurious 15,000-square-foot mansion, which he acquired in 2012 for $7.5 million, is now listed for sale at an impressive $13 million. Situated within a gated community overlooking Lake Norman in Denver, NC, this property reflects Busch's taste for upscale living.

While Kyle Busch is renowned for his high-speed exploits on the racetrack, his personal car collection is pretty impressive as well, per SlashGear. Among the vehicles in his collection are a Toyota Camry, Ford Edge, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Lexus LFA - A limited-edition Japanese supercar celebrated for its unique sound and performance. When it debuted in 2010, the unique Lexus LFA commanded a base price of nearly $380,000, and special editions, such as the LFA Nürburgring Edition, reached around $445,000. Remarkably, the value of the Lexus LFA has appreciated significantly, with some models selling for as much as $2.3 million in 2021, placing Kyle Busch among the elite collectors of this iconic supercar.

Kyle Busch's personal life and philanthropy

Kyle Busch founded the Kyle Busch Foundation in 2006, aiming to support less fortunate children across the country. Additionally, his Kyle's Miles program with Pedigree has helped shelter dogs and rescue organizations. Busch is married to Samantha Sarcinella, with whom he tied the knot on December 31, 2010. The couple has two children, a son named Brexton Locke and a daughter named Lennix Key. Kyle is affectionately known by the nicknames "Shrub" and "Rowdy," reflecting his connection to his older brother Kurt Busch and his passion for racing.

Kyle Busch's impressive NASCAR career boasts 63 victories in the Cup Series, setting him apart as a prominent figure in the sport. He holds the record for the most wins in both the Xfinity Series with 102 wins and the Truck Series with 64 wins. This makes him only the third driver in NASCAR history to achieve the milestone of winning at least 100 races in a single series.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates with RCR team owner and NASCAR Hall of Famer | Getty Images | Jonathan Bachman

What is Kyle Busch's net worth?

Kyle Busch's net worth is estimated to be $80 million.

Who has Kyle Busch driven for?

He drove for Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series from 2003-2007 and for Joe Gibbs Racing from 2008-2022.

Does he own KBM?

Yes, he owns KBM.