Name Kid Laroi Net Worth $8 Million Salary $4,00,000 + Annual Income $35,000 + Source of Income Singer DOB Aug 17, 2003 Age 20 years old Gender Male Profession Singer Nationality Australian

Known as one of the fastest-rising hip-hop artists globally, who signed his first deal at the age of 15, The Kid Laroi, born Charlton Kenneth Jeffrey Howard, is an Australian singer and songwriter with an impressive net worth of $8 million. Rising to fame with collaborations with Juice Wrld, his breakthrough came with the 2020 mixtape "F*ck Love," which claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200. Hits like "Without You" and "Stay" further solidified his status in the music industry.

Although most of his revenue comes from music, The Kid Laroi's income streams are diverse, thanks to his versatile talent. The primary sources include music sales, streaming, concert tours, and lucrative collaborations with renowned artists.

The Kid LAROI performs onstage at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on/ Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Apart from music, The Kid Laroi has also been making money from brand endorsement and was also chosen as the face of the speaker and sound equipment brand JBL. Apart from this, the rapper has also been able to significantly monetize his online popularity in the form of revenues from YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @thekidlaroi

In May 2023, Laroi invested $5.5 million in a 6,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California. This significant real estate purchase adds to his total assets, showcasing his financial stability and wise investments.

Social Media Followers Instagram 3.9 Million Followers Facebook 791,000 Followers Twitter 502,000 Followers

As for his his personal life, Laroi began a relationship with TikTok star Katarina Deme in 2020. Laroi's father is French and through his mother, he is a member of the indigenous Australian tribe of Kamilaroi.

The Kid LAROI and Katarina Deme are seen on June 06, 2023 in New York City/ Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Despite being relatively early in his career, he has already achieved notable success, including reaching the number one spot on the Australian ARIA album chart with "F*ck Love."

