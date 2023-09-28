Name Kevin James Networth $100 Million Salary $1 Million + Annual Income $12 Million + Source of Income Acting, modeling, and brand endorsements DOB Apr 26, 1965 Age 58 Years Old Gender Male Profession Actor, comedian, producer, screenwriter, voice actor Nationality American

American comedian, actor, writer, and producer, best known for his stint on TV followed by the "Grown Ups" film franchise, Kevin James has carved a remarkable career in showbiz and bagged a $100 million net worth. His journey from stand-up comedy to a memorable role as "Paul Blart: Mall Cop" started when he joined an improv group run by his brother comedian Gary Valentine. He gained attention in the early 80s on a gameshow called "Star Search," and later appeared on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," before bagging a role on his friend Ray Romano's sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Also Read: Carrot Top Stands Out for His Recognizable Red Hair and Prop Comedy; Here's His Net Worth

Actor Kevin James visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studios on September 19, 2016 in New York City/Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Kevin James' wealth stems primarily from his successful acting career in television and films marked by iconic roles in shows like "The King of Queens" and box office hits such as "Paul Blart: Mall Cop." Other than that, his involvement as a writer, producer, and executive producer in various projects has provided him with creative freedom and additional income.

James is also renowned for his stand-up comedy gigs and also formed Hey Eddy Productions at Sony.

Also Read: 'Sex and the City' Star Kristin Davis is Also Recognized as a Conservationist; Here's Her Net Worth

For his role in "The King of Queens," Kevin James earned a handsome $300,000 per episode, and it went up to $400,000 per episode with a surge in the show's popularity. His additional role as an executive producer and his ownership stake in the show's backend equity made sure that he netted over $50 million in syndication deals.

Also Read: Dolly Parton Created Magic by Merging Genres; Here's Her Net Worth and Musical Journey

Kevin James and his wife, Steffiana de la Cruz, own a lavish oceanfront home in Delray Beach, Florida, which they purchased in 2012 for $18.5 million. In 2013, they acquired the adjacent lot for $4.25 million, creating an impressive compound. Despite listing the property for $29 million in 2016, they eventually sold it for around $27 million. The annual property taxes on this luxurious compound reached approximately $500,000 during Kevin James' ownership.

Year Earnings 2021 $79 Million 2022 $88 Million 2023 $100 Milion

Social Media Followers Instagram 1.9 Million Followers Twitter 467,500 Followers YouTube 956,000 Subscribers Facebook 2.9 Million Followers TikTok 2.9 Million Followers

Kevin James married actress Steffiana de la Cruz in 2004, and the couple has four children together. His philanthropic endeavors include support for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and education programs like DonorsChoose.org.

His charismatic performances have earned him accolades like the Teen Choice Awards, where he has won multiple times. Additionally, his remarkable talent and comedic timing have led to recognition at the prestigious Primetime Emmy Awards. Kevin James has also demonstrated his sense of humor by accepting awards from the Golden Raspberry Awards with humility. Furthermore, he has consistently been a favorite among fans, clinching People's Choice Awards in various categories.

Kevin James arrives at the "Pixels" New York premiere held at the Regal E-Walk on July 18, 2015 in New York City/Photo by Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

How did Kevin James start his career?

Kevin James began his career in stand-up comedy and gradually transitioned into television, landing a role in "The King of Queens."

What is Kevin James' most successful film?

One of Kevin James' most successful films is "Paul Blart: Mall Cop."

Is Kevin James involved in philanthropy?

Yes, Kevin James actively supports charitable organizations like the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

More from MARKETREALIST

From Collaboration With Shakira to Presidential Bid in Haiti: Wyclef Jean's Journey and Net Worth

Rian Johnson Made Short Films at 11 and Grew up to Bag a Major Netflix Deal; Here's His Net Worth