Name Kelsey Grammer Net worth $80 Million Annual Income $7 Million+ Salary $7 Million+ Source of Income Acting DOB Feb 21, 1955 Age 68 years Gender Male Profession Television producer, Actor, Television Director, Voice Actor, Comedian, Singer, Film Producer, Film director, Writer Nationality United States of America

Kelsey Grammer, the renowned actor, comedian, television producer, director, and writer has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. With a diverse career spanning several decades, he has amassed an estimated net worth of $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kelsey Grammer during the Faith Beer takeover at Hard Rock Hotel / Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

What are Kelsey Grammer's sources of income?

Kelsey Grammer's wealth primarily stems from his prolific career in the entertainment world. His iconic role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit sitcom "Cheers" (1982) and its spin-off "Frasier" (1993) catapulted him to fame. At the pinnacle of his career, he earned a staggering $1.6 million per episode, which amounted to approximately $38 million per season. This lucrative deal secured his position as one of the highest-paid actors in television history.

Salary

For the final two seasons of "Frasier," Kelsey Grammer's earnings reached unprecedented heights. His paycheck of $1.6 million per episode translated to an astonishing $76 million for those two seasons alone, making him the highest-paid actor at the time. Adjusted for inflation, this equates to a remarkable $2.2 million per episode.

Kelsey Grammer promotes his Faith American Brewing Company/ Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images

Endorsements

While Grammer is celebrated for his acting prowess, he has also ventured into the world of voice acting. His distinctive voice lent itself to the character Sideshow Bob in "The Simpsons," earning him an Emmy Award. He has also provided voiceovers for commercials including well-known brands like Honey Nut Cheerios, Hyundai, and Dr Pepper.

Kelsey Grammer's business ventures

Beyond his acting career, Kelsey Grammer is the owner of Grammnet Production, a production company responsible for producing successful shows such as "Medium," "Girlfriends," and "The Game." Additionally, he has served as an executive producer on various projects, further diversifying his income streams.

Kelsey Grammer has made substantial investments in real estate over the years. Notably, he owned a ski-in-ski-out mansion in Avon, Colorado, which he sold for $6.6 million. In Holmby Hills, California, he acquired a lavish mansion for $13.7 million which is estimated to be worth at least $25 million today. He also purchased a 3,000-square-foot condo in New York City, listing it for $9.75 million and eventually selling it for $7.95 million. His real estate portfolio extends to Beverly Hills and Kailua, Hawaii.

2021 $65 Million 2022 $71 Million 2023 $80 Million

Platform Followers Twitter 97.7K followers Facebook 152K followers

Kelsey Grammer's personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. He has been married four times and has seven children. Notable among his marriages is his third marriage to Camille Donatacci, which ended in divorce with her receiving an estimated $30 million in cash and real estate assets, including a mansion in Malibu.

Actor Kelsey Grammer attends the "The God Committee" premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival / Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Kelsey Grammer's impressive career has earned him numerous accolades, including 11 consecutive Primetime Emmy Award nominations for his role in "Frasier," with four wins. The show itself, along with its cast, secured a total of 37 Primetime Emmy Awards.

What is Kelsey Grammer's net worth?

Kelsey Grammer's net worth is estimated at $80 million.

How much did Kelsey Grammer earn per episode of "Frasier?"

Kelsey Grammer earned $1.6 million per episode during the final two seasons of "Frasier," making him one of the highest-paid TV actors at the time.

What is Kelsey Grammer's most iconic role?

Kelsey Grammer is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane in the hit sitcoms "Cheers" and "Frasier."