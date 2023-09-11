Name Katherine Heigl Net Worth $30 million Gender Female DOB Nov 24, 1978 Age 44 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Model, Television producer

Katherine Heigl, an Emmy Award-winning American actress and producer, boasts a net worth of $30 million. Her most iconic role came as Dr Izzie Stevens in the popular ABC medical series "Grey's Anatomy", a character she portrayed from 2005 to 2010. Interestingly, Katherine Heigl shares a common trajectory with many Hollywood luminaries, commencing her career as a child model before transitioning to acting in her late teens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl)

During her prime, the People's Choice Award winner reportedly earned $6 million for "27 Dresses" and "The Ugly Truth", $12 million for "Killers" and "Life as We Know It," and an impressive $15 million for "One for the Money," according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She earned $51 million in base salaries from these five roles alone. In 2010, she earned a salary of $12 million for her role in the film "Life As We Know It". In 2007, her salary for the film "Knocked Up" was notably lower at $3 million. She was reportedly making $200,000 per episode before she exited "Grey's Anatomy".

Katherine Heigl in "Grey's Anatomy". Richard Cartwright/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In 2007, Heigl and her singer husband Josh Kelley acquired a 4-bedroom residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.55 million. They later sold this property for $2.622 million in 2013. Heigl owned a smaller home in Los Feliz, which she bought for $1.5 million in 2006 and listed for sale at $1.75 million in 2008.

Katherine Heigl tied the knot with singer Josh Kelley on December 23, 2007. Their love story began when Heigl starred in Kelley's music video for "Only You" in 2005. In 2009, the couple adopted their daughter Naleigh from South Korea, and in 2012, they expanded their family by adopting another daughter, Adelaide, from the United States. Katherine also gave birth to their son, Joshua, in December 2016.

Naleigh was born with a congenital heart defect, but she underwent successful open-heart surgery in South Korea before joining her new family. In 2008, Heigl and her mother co-founded the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation, an organization dedicated to animal welfare. Katherine's commitment to this cause earned her the ASPCA's Presidential Service Award in 2010. Additionally, in 2012, she received honors from both the American Cancer Society and the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute for her advocacy work.

Katherine Heigl, husband Josh Kelley and daughter Naleigh at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Nut Job". Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

In 2007, Heigl received an Emmy Award for her outstanding performance as a supporting actress in "Grey's Anatomy." Her contributions to the show also earned her the People's Choice Awards for Favorite Female TV Star in 2008 and Favorite TV Drama Actress in 2010. She was recognized with a ShoWest Award for Female Star of the Year in 2010 and shared a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2007 and a Satellite Award in 2006 with her fellow cast members.

Katherine Heigl accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for "Grey's Anatomy". Vince Bucci/Getty Images

