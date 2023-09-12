Name Justin Chambers Net worth $18 Million Salary $9 Million Sources of Income Acting, Business, Modelling and Endorsements DOB Jul 11, 1970 Age 53 Gender Male Profession Actor, Model Nationality American

Justin Chambers, a name that resonates with fans of the hit medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy," has certainly made a mark in the entertainment industry. With a net worth estimated at a staggering $18 million as of September 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth, Chambers has become a household name. But how did he amass such a fortune? Let's dive into the sources of his income and explore the details of his financial success.

Justin Chambers attends the premiere of the Paramount+ new series "The Offer"/ GettyImages/Photo by JC Olivera/FilmMagic

What are Justin Chambers' sources of income?

Chambers' journey to fame and fortune began in an unexpected way—through modeling. While on vacation in France, he was discovered by a modeling scout and thus began his modeling career. He worked with renowned brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and Calvin Klein and graced advertisements worldwide. The average annual income for a model in the United States is around $125,457, which undoubtedly contributed significantly to his wealth.

Salary

Transitioning from modeling to acting, Chambers moved to New York City in the early '90s to pursue his passion. He honed his craft at the Ron Stetson Studios and the HB Studio, eventually making his debut in the music video for Dave Matthews Band's "Ants Marching." His acting journey continued with roles in various television series, including "Another World" and "New York Undercover." However, his breakthrough came when he landed the role of Dr. Alex Karev in "Grey's Anatomy." Chambers portrayed Dr. Karev for 16 seasons, earning a remarkable $9 million per season, which equates to approximately $350,000 per episode. His dedication to the show and compelling performance contributed significantly to his net worth.

Endorsements

Apart from his acting career, Chambers' celebrity status opened doors to numerous endorsement and sponsorship deals. Companies such as Bose, Head & Shoulders, FedEx, and Nike have all sought to partner with him. These endorsement deals added further to his growing wealth, and his net worth continues to climb as he remains a sought-after figure in the industry.

His diverse business portfolio includes restaurants, tech startups, and real estate. Chambers is a co-owner of The Garden Cafe, a renowned restaurant chain in Los Angeles, celebrated for its organic and wholesome cuisine, attracting Hollywood elites. In addition to his restaurant venture, Chambers has made strategic investments and partnerships. He collaborates with Kumbaya, a tech startup aimed at providing affordable internet access in developing nations, contributing significantly to its growth.

Chambers owns several valuable properties in Los Angeles, including a lavish Hollywood Hills mansion. He resides in Los Angeles, California, with his wife, Keisha Chambers, and their five children: Isabella, Maya, Kaila, Eva, and Jackson. Additionally, the couple owns a $1.54 million apartment in the East Village's Angeloff Tower.

In his personal life, Justin Chambers has been happily married to Keisha Chambers since 1993, and they share five children. He is also involved with the nonprofit organization Pentecostal Christian Church Mission Dream Center of Los Angeles.

Actor Justin Chambers attends the 18th Annual Debbie Allen Dance Academy Fall Soiree Fundraising Celebration/Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Chambers' talent has earned him recognition in the form of awards and nominations. Notably, he received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series as part of the "Grey's Anatomy" cast. Additionally, he won the Male Performance in a Drama Series Multi-Episode Storyline award in 2014.

