Name Joseph Gordon-Levitt Networth $35 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $5 Million Source of Income Film, television DOB Feb 17, 1981 Age 42 years old Gender Male Profession Actor, producer, screenwriter Nationality American

Known for his roles in genres ranging from sci-fi to romcoms, American actor and writer Joseph Gordon-Levitt boasts of an impressive $35 million net worth. Born on February 17, 1981, in Los Angeles, California, Levitt began his career as a child actor in commercials before rising to fame in the hit sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun" (1996-2001). At the young age of 18, he starred in the romantic comedy "10 Things I Hate About You" alongside Heath Ledger, and his journey continued with significant roles in independent films such as "Mysterious Skin" (2004) and "Brick" (2005). However, it was the romantic comedy "(500) Days of Summer" that propelled him to mainstream stardom and earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt speaks onstage as The Hollywood Reporter and Canon Present an Exclusive Screening of "A Forest Haunt" at ROSS HOUSE on April 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California/Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Levitt's acting career which he embarked on as a child, accounts for a bulk of his income, and he started off with endorsements, featuring in commercials for Sunny Jim peanut butter, Cocoa Puffs, and Kinney Shoes among others. He was appearing in made-for-TV movies by the age of six and subsequently landed roles in TV series such as "Dark Shadows."

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has endorsed various brands throughout his career, including Cocoa Puffs, Kinney Shoes, and LG. He also partnered with Samsung to shoot an entire short film on its NX1 camera to demonstrate the device's 4K capabilities.

Beyond the screen, Levitt is also an entrepreneur and has founded HitRecord, an online collaborative production company that has raised $6.4 million in venture capital.

In 2015, Levitt acquired a home in Los Feliz for $3.25 million and later sold it for $3.08 million after some renovations. In 2008, he purchased a home in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles for $1.4 million. In May 2023, he invested $4.6 million in a historic Pasadena property spanning 7,600 square feet.

Year Earnings 2021 $15 Million 2022 $25 Million 2023 $35 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 1.3 Million followers Facebook 6.9 Million followers Twitter 3.8 Million Followers

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is not just an actor but also a vocal advocate for feminism, influenced by his mother's activism during the 60s and 70s. He married Tasha McCauley, the founder of tech company Fellow Robots, in 2014, and the couple has two children.

Levitt has received critical acclaim for his performances, and his film "Inception" earned nearly $830 million at the box office. While his film "Snowden" (2016) received mixed reviews, his portrayal was universally praised.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt attends during Vulture Festival 2021 at The Hollywood Roosevelt on November 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California/Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vulture

What is Joseph Gordon-Levitt's net worth?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt's net worth is estimated at $35 million.

What are his key sources of income?

His sources of income include acting salaries, endorsements, and his venture, HitRecord.

What notable movies has he starred in?

Some of his notable films include "(500) Days of Summer," "Inception," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Looper."

