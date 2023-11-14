What is John Fogerty's net worth?

Name John Fogerty Net Worth $110 million Gender Male Date of Birth May 28, 1945 Age 78 years Nationality United States of America Profession Songwriter, Singer, Musician, Guitarist, Film Score Composer, Music artist

Also Read: From Stunning Moves to Drama Beyond the Ring: Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE Career and Net Worth

John Fogerty, an American musician, songwriter, and guitarist, boasts a net worth of $110 million. He gained fame as the frontman and lead guitarist of the iconic band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), which was exceptionally successful during the Vietnam War era with numerous chart-topping hits, including "Who'll Stop the Rain," "Fortunate Son," and "Proud Mary." Following CCR's breakup, Fogerty ventured into a thriving solo career and remains active in releasing music and performing as a solo artist to this day.

Recording artist John Fogerty | Photo by Ethan Miller | Getty Images

Fogerty's musical career gained momentum after his military service, with his band changing its name to Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) in 1968. Their debut album, marked by the hit single "Susie Q," set the stage for a series of successful albums, including "Bayou Country." Hits like "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Fortunate Son" solidified their place in music history. Despite their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993, CCR disbanded after only four years due to internal conflicts, with Fogerty's creative control at the center of the discord.

Also Read: Trent Reznor Has Been the Only Permanent Voice of Rock Band Nine Inch Nails; Here's His Net Worth

CBS and the Recording Academy announce the new two-hour special A GRAMMY SALUTE TO THE SOUNDS OF CHANGE | CBS via Getty Images

After a hiatus from the music industry, Fogerty returned with the 1985 album "Centerfield," which surpassed his previous achievements. Though his follow-up album "Eye of the Zombie" had less impact, he made a notable comeback in 1997 with "Blue Moon Swamp," his most successful solo effort, earning him a Grammy for Best Rock Album. Fogerty continued to tour and release albums such as "Deja Vu All Over Again" and "The Long Road Home," receiving critical acclaim and Grammy nominations.

Also Read: Here's A Look At Jack Harlow's Net Worth And His Rapid Rise To Fame

John Fogerty performs at the Jim Irsay Collection & Concert at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium | Photo by Steve Jennings | Getty Images

From a Beverly Hills mansion purchased for $2.9 million in 2002, later sold for $18.6 million in 2014, to a Hidden Valley property acquired for $8.95 million in 2013, now listed for $20 million in 2023, Fogerty's ventures showcase his keen eye for valuable assets. Notable transactions include a $23.5 million Beverly Hills residence in 2013, another Beverly Hills property sold for $18.6 million in 2014, and an Encino home listed for $9 million in 2021. In October 2023, he acquired a Hidden Hills home from Sylvester Stallone for $17 million.

Facebook 1.4 Million Followers Instagram 280K Followers YouTube 527K Subscribers X 175.9K Followers

John Cameron Fogerty was born on May 28, 1945, in Berkeley, California. He grew up in El Cerrito, alongside four brothers, in a middle-class family. During his early years, the artist attended a Catholic school.

Fogerty's first marriage was to Martha Paiz in 1965, and they had three children together. However, their marriage ended in divorce during the mid-1970s. In 1986, while on tour, Fogerty began a romantic relationship with Julie Kramer, and the couple married in 1991. The couple went on to have three children together.

Singer-songwriter John Fogerty | Photo by Jeff Gritchen | Getty Images

For his remarkable body of work, John Fogerty received seven Grammy nominations and won for "Blue Moon Swamp" as the Best Rock Album. He has been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Did John Fogerty serve in the Military?

Fogerty trained to be a supply clerk and served as a part-time reservist before he was discharged.

What is John Fogerty doing now?

John Fogerty is currently touring across 3 countries and has 5 upcoming concerts.

What is John Fogerty's net worth?

John Fogerty has an estimated net worth of $110 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Former Wrestling Superstar and Actor Triple H’s Net Worth?

How 'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Became One Of The Highest Paid Celebrities In The World