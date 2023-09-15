Name John Cho Net Worth $14 million Gender Male DOB Jun 16, 1972 Age 51 years Nationality South Korea Profession Actor, Musician, Singer, Voice Actor

John Cho, a Korean-American actor with a net worth of $14 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), gained fame primarily for his role as Sulu in the rebooted "Star Trek" franchise (2009–present) and as Harold Lee in the "Harold & Kumar" film series. He made a significant breakthrough in the 1999 film "American Pie" followed by his casting in "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle," which achieved cult status. This film, with a $9 million budget, raked in $23.9 million at the box office, while its sequel, costing $12 million to produce, grossed $43.5 million worldwide.

In August 2018, John Cho contributed to impressive worldwide box office sales with his roles in "Gemini" as Detective Edward Ahn, "Searching" as David Kim, "Mirai" as the voice of Father, and "The Oath" as Peter, collectively amassing $173,690,000, per The Richest. Additionally, in June 2018, his work in "Gemini" brought in video sales of $32,390.

In 2017, his earnings included $8,750 from video sales of "Literally, Right Before Aaron" in November and $1,110,000 from the worldwide box office sales of "Columbus" in August. In 2016, his earnings featured $38,270,000 from video sales of "Star Trek Beyond" in October and $343,470,000 from the worldwide box office sales of the same film in July. In February 2016, video sales of "Grandma" as Chau amounted to $528,910. In 2015, his contributions included $7,540,000 from the worldwide box office sales of "Grandma" in August and $3,000,000 from video sales of "The Tale of The Princess Kaguya" as the voice of Middle Counselor Isonokami in February.

John Cho's real estate

In March 2021, John Cho made a substantial real estate investment by acquiring a 4,307-square-foot residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles for $3.6 million. This impressive property boasts four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a distinctive stained-glass window, a gracefully curved stone staircase, a charming courtyard, and a welcoming swimming pool. Interestingly, he purchased this house from Mark Oliver Everett, a musician known for his association with the band EELS. Additionally, John Cho owns another home in the nearby Silver Lake area, which he acquired for $1.3 million, adding to his impressive real estate portfolio.

John Cho's personal life

Born as Cho Yo-Han on June 16, 1972, in Seoul, South Korea, John Cho has been a resident of the United States since 1978. His father held the role of a minister and their family journeyed through various American cities, including Seattle, Washington, Houston, Texas, Monterey Park, California, and Daly City, California, before ultimately settling in Los Angeles. In 2006, Cho married actress Kerri Higuchi, and their family grew with the arrival of a son named Kage in May 2008, followed by a daughter (whose name remains private) born in February 2013.

Throughout his Hollywood career, Cho has confronted racism and actively seeks roles that break free from Asian stereotypes. In 2015, he took a stand on Twitter, stating, "Stop turning Asian roles white. It's bullshit and we all know it." In 2016, he became the focal point of the hashtag campaign #StarringJohnCho, which aimed to showcase what Hollywood blockbusters would look like if they cast an Asian-American actor, specifically John Cho, as their leading man. Participants in the campaign creatively superimposed Cho's image onto the heads of male leads in existing movie posters, sparking conversations about representation and diversity in the industry.

John Cho's awards, nominations

In 2018, John Cho's talent shone with an Acting Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society. His role in "Searching" earned him the American Film Award for Best Actor and nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards and Indiana Film Journalists Association. Additionally, Cho and Kal Penn received a Teen Choice Award nomination for their "Harold & Kumar" performance, securing an MTV Movie Award nod for Best Musical Performance and Best On-Screen Team. The "Star Trek" ensemble, including Cho, earned praise from the Boston Society of Film Critics and Denver Film Critics with nominations from the Gold Derby Awards and Washington DC Film Critics.

