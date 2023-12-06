Name Joe Burrow Net Worth $50 Million Annual Income $15 Million + Source of Income Football Date of Birth Dec 10, 1996 Age 26 years Gender Male Profession Football player Nationality American

Despite being plagued by injuries at the peak of his career, Joseph Lee Burrow, better known as Joe Burrow, has become a household name, especially among football enthusiasts, with a $40 million net worth. Throughout his career, he has broken multiple records and earned various accolades. His latest contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals has made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Joe Burrow | GettyImages | Photo by Jesse Grant

Burrow's primary sources of income include his NFL salary, lucrative endorsements, business ventures, and additional earnings from appearances, social media posts, licensing, memorabilia, and bonuses.

Burrow's journey on the field has been nothing short of extraordinary since he was selected first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite facing challenges, including a season-ending knee injury in his debut year, he performed quite well. Returning in 2021, he led the Bengals to victory, winning the AFC North and earning distinctions like AFC Offensive Player of the Week. The playoffs marked a historic moment, ending the Bengals' three-decade postseason win drought.

In 2022, Burrow's record-breaking performances earned him another Pro Bowl selection, but he got injured again before the 2023 season. On November 16, he ended up with a torn ligament in his right wrist during the Bengals' Week 11 game against the Ravens, leading to his announcement to miss the remainder of the season. He is currently on a break and is undergoing surgery.

Burrow's journey to NFL stardom began with a four-year rookie contract valued at $36 million, including a $23 million signing bonus. His latest deal, signed in September 2023, is a five-year extension with the Cincinnati Bengals worth an astounding $275 million.

Burrow has signed endorsement deals with major companies like Nike, Bose, Nerf, and Fanatics. His collaborations include personalized products, such as a signature football priced at $400 and a special Nike shirt featuring his 740 area code.

Burrow's primary residence, a $240,000, 2,661 square-foot home in Athens County, Ohio, was purchased by his parents in 2005. In 2020, the athlete also invested in a $835,000 property in Cincinnati.

Apart from real estate, Burrow also invested in Kodiak, a company focused on food and beverages.

Joe Burrow | GettyImages | Photo by Cooper Neill

Burrow was born on December 10, 1996, in Ames, Iowa. His father, Jim, a former player and coach, influenced his early exposure to the sport. While at Athens High School, Burrow earned Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year awards.

His exceptional football and basketball skills led to a four-star recruit status. The Athens City School District honored him by renaming their football stadium in December 2019.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2021)

PFWA Comeback Player of the Year (2021)

Pro Bowl (2022)

NFL completion percentage leader (2021)

FedEx Air Player of the Year (2022)

What is Joe Burrow's net worth?

As of 2023, Joe Burrow's net worth is approximately $40 million.

What is the breakdown of Burrow's latest contract extension?

Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension with $219 million guaranteed, a $40 million signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $55 million.

