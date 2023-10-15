Name Jimmy Iovine Net Worth $1 Billion Salary $987 Million Annual Income $965 Million Source of Income Music Date of Birth March 11, 1953 Age 70 Years Gender Male Profession Record producer, Music executive, Musician, Businessperson, Entrepreneur Nationality United States of America

Jimmy Iovine, the American music producer and entrepreneur, boasts a remarkable net worth of $1 billion. His journey to this impressive wealth began as the co-founder of Interscope Records, a record label that made waves in the 1990s and 2000s, particularly thanks to its association with legendary hip-hop artists such as Dr. Dre, Tupac, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem. Jimmy's success didn't end there; he later co-founded Beats Electronics, which was acquired by tech giant Apple for a staggering $3 billion in May 2014.

Also Read: 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has Evolved Into a Teen Entrepreneur; Here's His Net Worth

Producer Jimmy Lovine arrives at LACMA's 50th Anniversary Gala at LACMA on April 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jimmy Iovine's primary sources of income have been his involvement in the music industry and his entrepreneurial ventures. He made a substantial portion of his wealth through co-founding Interscope Records and later through the sale of Beats Electronics to Apple. At the time of the Apple deal, Jimmy Iovine, along with Dr. Dre, owned 25% of Beats Electronics, allowing each of them to pocket $750 million before taxes (equivalent to roughly $580 million after taxes). This acquisition played a significant role in Apple's plans to have Jimmy on board as an executive to navigate future negotiations concerning music and video licensing deals in the media world.

Also Read: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Has Followed His Father's Legacy to Run For President; Here's His Net Worth

In addition to his net worth, Jimmy Iovine has invested in real estate. He owns a luxurious estate in LA's exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, which is set on a 1.76-acre property. In 2015, he acquired a Malibu mansion for $60 million from television producer Marcy Carsey, known for producing hit shows like "The Cosby Show" and "Roseanne."

Interscope Records Chairman Jimmy Lovine attends a press conference to announce Daddy Yankee's signing to Interscope Records at the Shore Club on August 29, 2005, in Miami Beach, Florida/ Photo by Ralph Notaro/Getty Images

Also Read: Ving Rhames Has Shared the Screen with Hollywood's Finest; Here's His Net Worth

2021 $920 Million 2022 $956 Million 2023 $1 Billion

Jimmy Iovine's personal life has seen its share of interesting relationships and milestones. He had a two-year relationship with New York rock radio DJ Carol Miller in the late 1970s. Later, he entered into a relationship with iconic singer Stevie Nicks while producing her album "Bella Donna." The two split in 1982, with Nicks noting that Iovine's grief over the death of John Lennon played a significant role in their breakup. Jimmy was married to writer, lawyer, and model Vicki Iovine for 24 years, and they have four children. In 2014, he began dating Liberty Ross, and they tied the knot on Valentine's Day 2016.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the music industry, Jimmy Iovine received several awards. In 2011, he was honored by The Producers & Engineers Wing of the Grammy Awards, which praised his role as a recording engineer, producer, and founder of Interscope Records. He also received an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Southern California in 2013. In 2022, Jimmy Iovine was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Ahmet Ertegun Award category.

Jimmy Loving arrives at the Edun show on February 7, 2013, in New York City/ Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images

What is Jimmy Iovine's most significant business success?

Jimmy's co-founding of Beats Electronics, which was acquired by Apple for $3 billion, stands as one of his most remarkable business achievements.

How did Jimmy Iovine amass his wealth?

His wealth primarily came from his involvement in the music industry, particularly as the co-founder of Interscope Records, and his entrepreneurial pursuits, notably Beats Electronics.

What are Jimmy Iovine's notable awards?

Jimmy Iovine has been honored with awards such as The Producers & Engineers Wing of the Grammy Awards and an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the University of Southern California.

More from MARKETREALIST

Country Music Icon Tim McGraw Has Also Made His Mark as an Actor; Here's His Net Worth

With a Net Worth of Over $60 Million, Prince Harry Maintains a 'Royal Life'