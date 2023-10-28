Name Jim Brown Net Worth $30 Million Salary $5 million Source of Income Football, acting DOB Feb 17, 1936 DOD May 18, 2023 Gender Male Profession Football player, actor, athlete, producer, voice actor Nationality American

Often touted as the greatest player in the NFL ever and remembered for his on-screen stints in movies such as "Mars Attacks" and "Any Given Sunday," American football icon and actor Jim Brown had a net worth of $30 million at the time of his death. The Pro Football Hall of Famer wasn't just great at one game, and excelled at basketball, baseball, and lacrosse during his university days, and many even felt he was the strongest at lacrosse. Brown could outrun most players and was a phenomenon in NFL between the 50s and 60s, after which he retired at his peak when he was just 30. Off the field at a young age, Brown turned towards acting, with roles in "The Dirty Dozen" and "Slaughter," that paved the way for five decades of appearances in films and TV.

Also Read: Tyler Blevins aka Ninja Makes Millions Just for Playing Games on Live Stream; Here's His Net Worth

Brown's primary source of income was his illustrious football career in the National Football League (NFL), where he played as a fullback and is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in history. Following his dream run in the league, Brown began raking in cash from his roles in films as well as TV shows.

Jim Brown, former running back for the Cleveland Browns and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, looks on from the sideline before a National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field / Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Also Read: Harvey Levin is the Name Behind Popular Entertainment News Site TMZ; Here's His Net Worth

Beyond his career in the NFL, Jim Brown ventured into the entertainment industry, primarily as an actor. He secured leading roles in several films during the 1970s. Brown also launched the Black Economic Organization, which invests in businesses and real estate across Kansas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Brown (@jimbrown)

Also Read: What’s the Net Worth of Comedian Zach Galifianakis Who Shot to Fame Through ‘The Hangover’ Trilogy?

In addition to his career earnings, Jim Brown made wise investments in real estate. In 1968, he acquired a substantial mansion in the Hollywood Hills, which is estimated to be worth as much as $10 million today. He also owned a condo in Miami, further expanding his portfolio of assets.

Year Earnings 2021 $23 Million 2022 $26 Million 2023 $30 Million

Instagram 77,700 Followers Twitter 53,400 Followers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Brown (@jimbrown)

Brown married his first wife, Sue Brown, in 1959, and they had three children, but unfortunately, their marriage ended in divorce in 1972. He was ordered to pay alimony and child support. In 1997, Brown married his second wife, Monique, with whom he had two children.

Brown's exceptional football career was adorned by numerous accolades. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1971, and achieved various records, including leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns. His average of 5.2 yards per rush remains one of the best in NFL history.

Football legend and new co-owner of the Long Island Lizards Jim Brown conducts an interview before a Major League Lacrosse game against the Ohio Machine/ Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

What was Jim Brown's primary source of income?

Jim Brown's main source of income was his successful career as a professional football player in the NFL.

What were some of Jim Brown's notable achievements in football?

Jim Brown is widely regarded as one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. He achieved records for rushing yards and touchdowns and left a lasting legacy in the sport.

More from MARKETREALIST

Funny Man Neal Brennan is Also the Creator Behind Memorable Shows; Here's His Net Worth

Petra Ecclestone Stepped Beyond Her Family's Shadow and Evolved as a Designer; Here's Her Net Worth