American actor, comedian, singer, and musician Jim Belushi has had a successful career in showbiz and has done more than 150 films and television shows amassing an estimated net worth of $50 million. Known for "Saturday Night Live", "According to Jim", "Trading Places", "About Last Night", "K-9", and "Curly Sue", Belushi was a member of The Second City in Chicago from 1977 to 1980 and worked for the improv comedy group before making his acting debut in the late '70s.

The main sources of income for Jim Belushi are entertainment and cannabis farming.

Jim Belushi's salary

Jim Belushi is a prolific actor who reportedly earned $500,000 for each episode of “According to Jim.” Apart from this, he was also the executive producer on the show which means he made more than just his salary. Most of his movies have done well at the box office making him rich over the years.

Jim Belushi's cannabis farming

Yes, Jim Belushi is the owner of a marijuana farm business that he started in 2015. Today, he has a farm area of over 93 acres. Apart from this, he has other investments that bring in a generous amount of money each year.

He once said how his brother John Belushi would not have died if he had been using marijuana. "The SNL" and "Blues Brothers" star passed away from a drug overdose at Chateau Marmont, a hotel in Beverly Hills in 1982.

Jim Belushi owned a $14,000 square-foot mansion in Brentwood, California which he listed for a whopping $38.5 million. The house was built in 2010 and boasts six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a sauna, a screening room, a pool and pool house, and also a separate guest house. The house was sold in 2021 for around $30 million. He has another mansion that he bought for $8.3 million.

Jim Belushi was born James Adam Belushi on June 15, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. His brother John Belushi was known for starring in the film "The Blues Brothers" and died of a drug overdose in 1982. Jim Belushi married Sandra Davenport on May 17, 1980, and they share a son named Robert. The former couple got a divorce in the year 1988. Belushi then went on to wed actress Marjorie Bransfield in 1990 but got divorced after two years. Belushi went on to marry Jennifer Sloan. Jennifer, too, filed for a divorce but the two patched things up.

Belushi has bagged numerous awards for his work, including a Primetime Emmy Award for his work in SNL. He has also won the Málaga International Week of Fantastic Cinema for the movie "Retroactive" (1997).

Are Jim Belushi and John Belushi brothers?

Yes, John Belushi was Jim Belushi's brother who died at the age of 33 from a drug overdose.

Are Rob Belushi and Jim Belushi related?

Robert James Belushi is John Belushi's son.

Did Jim Belushi play in the movie "Blues Brothers"?

Yes, he stars as 'Joliet' Jake Blues.

