Jerry Bruckheimer Is the Third Highest-Grossing Film Producer in History; What’s His Net Worth?

Name Jerry Bruckheimer Net worth $1 billion Sources of income Film and TV Production DOB September 21, 1943 Age 80 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Film and Television Producer

Film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer has an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of November 2023, according to The Times UK. One of Hollywood's most prolific and successful producers, Bruckheimer officially became a billionaire in March 2019. He has produced hit TV shows and films including "Beverly Hills Cop," "Top Gun," "Bad Boys" and its sequels, "The Rock," "Con Air," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and its sequels, "National Treasure," "Confessions of a Shopaholic," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "CSI: NY," "CSI: Miami," "Without a Trace," “Top Gun: Maverick,” and more. Bruckheimer has worked with several big studios such as Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros., and CBS.

Recently, Bruckheimer shared an update on the highly anticipated Formula 1 racing film starring Brad Pitt during the Las Vegas Grand Prix. He told ET that the movie has resumed production after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike and its expected release is in 2025.

Career in production

Bruckheimer’s career in production began in the 1970s with films like “Farewell,” “My Lovely” and “March or Die.” He formed a close business connection with Paramount Studios, working hand in hand with producer Don Simpson. Their first project was the 1980s smash hit, “Flashdance” which raked in $95 million at the box office. This was topped by Bruckheimer’s 80's blockbusters, “Top Gun” and “Beverly Hills Cop.”

Simpson and Bruckheimer signed a $300 million, five-year deal with Paramount in 1990. However, the deal fell apart after “Days of Thunder” failed to perform well at the box office. After Simpson died in 1996, Bruckheimer went on to produce immensely successful films like “Black Hawk Down,” “Armageddon” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Bruckheimer then forayed into television with police dramas, getting lasting success with “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” and “The Amazing Race.” Bruckheimer also developed close ties with Disney but ended their business relationship in 2014 following the underwhelming box office performance of “The Sorcerer's Apprentice” and “The Lone Ranger.” He then signed a new deal with Paramount and began work on sequels to “Top Gun” and “Beverly Hills Cop.”

Apart from that, Bruckheimer produced several super hit films including "Bad Boys" and its sequels, "National Treasure," "Confessions of a Shopaholic," "Cold Case," and "Pearl Harbor.” Bruckheimer’s projects have grossed around $12 billion worldwide making him the third highest-grossing producer in film history behind Kathleen Kennedy of Star Wars ($12.9 billion) and Kevin Feige of Marvel ($22 billion). As per Celebrity Net Worth, Bruckheimer consistently earned $80-100 million per year in the 2000s majorly from "CSI" residuals and "Pirates" box office profits. He further earned $84 million in 2005, $90 million in 2006, and $120 million in 2007.

Video games

Bruckheimer serves on the board of directors for the video game holding company, ZeniMax Media that owns studios such as Bethesda, Id Software, and Arkane Studios.

Sports

Bruckheimer also purchased an NHL expansion team based in Seattle for a $650 million expansion fee along with other investors. He helped the team prepare for their debut season in 2021-2022.

Bruckheimer along with his wife Linda Sue owns several historic buildings, including a recreation center and restaurants around the nearby town of Bloomfield, Kentucky. Apart from real estate, Bruckheimer also owns a Gulfstream IV private jet. In 2005, Bruckheimer paid about $13 million over two transactions to create a 6,000-square-foot penthouse in Miami. The property was listed for sale in 2020 for nearly $17 million. Bruckheimer then bought a $23 million, 7-bedroom, 20,000-square-foot home in Beverly Hills in 2013. Bruckheimer also maintains a 400-acre estate in Ojai, California, and a 1,600-acre horse farm in Louisville, Kentucky, which has a 120-foot, professional-level skating rink.

Jerry Bruckheimer married producer Bonnie Sue Fishman in 1969. The two separated in 1974. Bruckheimer then married author Linda Sue Bruckheimer in 1993. He has two sons with his first wife and a stepdaughter.

2023 Oscar Nomination: Best Motion Picture of the Year For “Top Gun: Maverick”

2014 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2012 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2011 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2009 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2008 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program “The Amazing Race”

2007 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2006 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2005 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2004 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality-Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2003 Primetime Emmy: Outstanding Reality/Competition Program For “The Amazing Race”

2013 PGA Award: Outstanding Producer of Competition Television For “The Amazing Race”

2012 PGA Award: Outstanding Producer of Competition Television For “The Amazing Race”

2007 PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Television

2005 PGA Award: Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television For “The Amazing Race”

2000 PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Motion Pictures

Who is Jerry Bruckheimer's wife?

Jerry Bruckheimer has been married to author Linda Sue Bruckheimer since 1993.

Does Jerry Bruckheimer have any children?

Jerry Bruckheimer has two sons with his first wife, Bonnie Sue Fishman, and a stepdaughter.

How much have Jerry Bruckheimer movies made?

Jerry Bruckheimer is ranked as the third-highest-grossing movie producer of all time with his films grossing over $12 billion in total.

Is Jerry Bruckheimer a billionaire?

Yes, Jerry Bruckheimer has an estimated net worth of $1 billion as of November 2023.