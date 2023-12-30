Name Jermaine Jackson Net Worth $1.5 million Gender Male DOB Dec 11, 1954 Age 69 Nationality American Profession Musician, record producer, singer-songwriter, author, dancer, bassist, composer

Recently in the news for a 1988 sexual assault and battery case, Jermaine Jackson, an American musician, singer, songwriter, producer, and occasional director, has accumulated a net worth of $1.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for being a part of the Jackson 5 and is the older brother of Michael and Janet Jackson.

Jermaine Jackson attends the AltaMed Power Up, We Are The Future Gala | Photo by Michael Tullberg | Getty Images

Apart from his time with the Jackson 5, Jermaine Jackson has launched various solo studio albums, showcasing his talents on both bass and electric guitars. His solo career, often compared to that of his brother Michael Jackson, witnessed success in the seventies with several shared hits.

In 1970, the Jackson family relocated to Los Angeles as the Jackson 5 gained popularity with their hit songs like "I Want You Back," "ABC," "The Love You Save," and "I'll Be There." Jermaine Jackson was a part of the Jackson 5 for six years. When the band made a switch from Motown Records to Epic Records, Jermaine Jackson chose to remain with Motown and pursue a solo career. His brother Randy took his place in the band.

In 1972, he made waves with his first single, "Daddy's Home," a cover of Shep and the Limelites. This song sold over a million copies, earning him a gold record. Jermaine Jackson's debut album was released in the same year and claimed the top spot on the US R&B charts. From 1972 to 2012, Jermaine Jackson released a total of 14 solo albums, many of which achieved gold status. In 1980, he received a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his work on the album, "Let's Get Serious."

Jermaine Jackson also ventured into producing albums, collaborating on duets with Whitney Houston. His singing career flourished with hits like "Let's Get Serious," which topped the US R&B chart, "Do What You Do," "When the Rain Begins to Fall" (with Pia Zadora), reaching #1 in five countries, and "Don't Take It Personal," which also secured the #1 spot on the US R&B chart in 1989. Despite these successes, 1989 marked the conclusion of his chart-topping achievements.

(L-R) Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson and Jermaine Jackson from The Jacksons perform on the West Holts Stage | Photo by Harry Durrant | Getty Images

Following a prosperous seven-year solo journey, Jermaine Jackson reunited with his family band, now known as The Jacksons. Together, all six brothers collaborated on the album "Victory" and embarked on a subsequent tour. Jermaine Jackson remained with the group until the release of their last album in 1989, titled "2300 Jackson Street."

Jermaine Jackson has made several appearances on television throughout the years. He took on a prominent role in the reality show "The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty," which documented the family's preparations for a tour. In 2014, he participated in an episode of "Celebrity Wife Swap," with his wife Halima swapping lives with Daniel Baldwin.

His foray into reality TV also included competing on the show "Gone Country" in 2008. Jermaine had showcased his diverse talents on the small screen earlier, with an episode on the TV series "The Facts of Life" in 1982 and a stint on the soap opera "As the World Turns" in 1984. In 2007, he took on the challenge of the reality series "Celebrity Big Brother," earning $450,000 for his participation.

Image Source: Jermaine Jackson attends 'Forever' Theatre Play in Madrid| Photo by Samuel de Roman | Getty Images

Rita Barrett has filed a lawsuit against Jermaine Jackson, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1988, per Rolling Stone. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, alleges that Jackson, unannounced, forced himself into Barrett's home, where the assault took place. Barrett, who met Jackson through her work and connections with Berry Gordy, claims to have prayed for help during the incident as she feared for her life.

In 2010, Jackson faced financial difficulties and filed documents in a Los Angeles courtroom, stating that he was unable to afford child support payments. During that time, he reported monthly expenses of $3,000, with a monthly income of $1,000. In 2018, amidst another divorce proceeding, Jackson's ex-wife Halima asserted that his monthly income varied significantly, ranging from $50,000 to $500,000, depending on concert bookings and other business deals. Consequently, she sought $35,000 per month in spousal support.

In 2004, Jermaine Jackson purchased his brother Tito Jackson's residence in Calabasas for $550,000.

Throughout his life, Jackson has been married several times and is currently the father of seven children. His first marriage was to Hazel, Motown founder Berry Gordy's daughter, in 1973, and it lasted until 1988. Together, they had three children: Jermaine La Juane Jay Jackson Sr., Autumn Joi Jackson, and Jaimy Jermaine Jackson. From 1986 to 1993, Jermaine was in a relationship with Margaret Maldonado, resulting in two sons: Jeremy Maldonado Jackson and Jourdynn Michael Jackson. In 1989, Jackson adopted Islam after a visit to Bahrain.

In 1995, he married Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza after a secretive affair that began while she was dating his younger brother Randy. The marriage continued until 2003, and they had two sons: Jafaar Jeremiah Jackson and Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson. In 2004, Jermaine married Halima Rashid. They first met in line at a Starbucks and became engaged within three months. Unfortunately, the marriage faced challenges, and Halima filed for divorce in 2016, citing domestic violence.

Jermaine Jackson played a pivotal role in informing the media and the world about the passing of his brother Michael Jackson. He held a press conference at the UCLA Medical Center on June 25, 2009, breaking the news of Michael Jackson's death.

Image Source: (L-R) Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson, and Jermaine Jackson of The Jacksons perform on stage |Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns | Getty Images

How many of the Jackson 5 are dead?

The legendary Michael Jackson died in 2009 at age 50 but the rest of his siblings are alive and continue to uphold his legacy.

Who replaced Jermaine Jackson?

Randy Jackson replaced Jermaine Jackson when the latter decided to pursue a solo career.

