What is 'The White Lotus' Diva Jennifer Coolidge's Net Worth?

Name Jennifer Coolidge Net Worth $6 million Salary $3 Million/episode for "The White Lotus" (2021-present) Gender Female DOB August 28, 1961 Age 62 Nationality American Profession American actress

Jennifer Coolidge gained recognition for her roles in comedy hits like "American Pie", "Legally Blonde", "2 Broke Girls" and "Best in Show" among others. In the late 1990s and 2000s, she became synonymous with Stifler's mom from the "American Pie" franchise. In 2021, she received acclaim for her performance in the HBO series "The White Lotus," earning both a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. Coolidge's net worth is an impressive $6 million as of August 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jennifer Coolidge became a big star after playing Jeanine Stifler, also known as Stifler's mom in the popular movie "American Pie." The film was a huge hit, making more than $235.5 million worldwide. She became even more famous when she played the same character in two sequels: "American Pie 2" in 2001 (which made $287.6 million) and "American Wedding" in 2003 (which made $232.7 million). Coolidge and the other supporting actors made between $500,000 and $750,000 for their roles in the movie.

Jennifer Coolidge's role in the popular HBO series "The White Lotus" was tailor-made for her, given her knack for comedic performances. Coolidge stands out as one of the only two cast members making the transition from the first season's Hawaiian resort to the second season set in Italy and she did so without even needing to audition. And guess what? In the time between seasons, she managed to snag her first Emmy award, which surely had a positive impact on her earnings.

Jennifer Coolidge kickstarted her career in 1993 with her role as Jodi on Seinfeld. Since then, she's flaunted her acting in an array of movies and shows, including "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "2 Broke Girls," "Zoolander," "Nip/Tuck," "Sex and the City," and "A Cinderella Story." While she initially gained fame as a comedic actress, Coolidge has flexed her versatility by taking on more serious parts in films like "Promising Young Woman" and "The Watcher". With a whopping 100+ acting credits and many being blockbuster hits, it's safe to assume she's earned quite a bit from her acting career.

Coolidge, who owns residences in Hollywood, New Orleans, Boston, and New York, offered a sneak peek into one of her living spaces. The snapshot captures the essence of her eclectic style, featuring vibrant floral vases, intricate furniture, and even a stuffed toy tiger. It's a true treasure trove of maximalist design inspiration!

Coolidge maintains a high level of privacy around her personal life. While there have been speculation about her romance with comedian Chris Kattan, beyond a handful of photographs capturing them together, she hasn't disclosed additional information or confirmed their relationship. In interviews, she mentioned that her involvement in the "American Pie" film series exposed her to dating younger men but she refrained from elaborating further.

In 2022, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Series for "The White Lotus" and secured a win in 2023 at the AACTA International Awards. At the Critics' Choice Super Awards in 2023, she received a nomination for Best Actress in a Horror Series for "The Watcher."

The Critics' Choice Television Awards acknowledged her as the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for "The White Lotus" in 2022 and as the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2023.

She clinched the Best Supporting TV Performance at the Dorian Awards in 2022 and was honored with the Wilde Wit Award. At the Golden Globe Awards, she received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress - Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for "The White Lotus" in 2022 and won the Best Supporting Actress - Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category in 2023.

The Hasty Pudding Theatricals Awards celebrated her as the Woman of the Year in 2023.

At the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, she won the Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie category for "The White Lotus" in 2022.

Was Jennifer Coolidge nominated for an Emmy?

Jennifer Coolidge, who won her first Emmy in Best Supporting Actress for her work on the HBO series "The White Lotus" in 2022, is nominated once again.

What is Jennifer Coolidge best known for?

Jennifer Coolidge is an American actress and comedian, best-known for playing Stifler's mom in "American Pie."

Is Jennifer Coolidge married and have kids?

Coolidge is not married and she does not have children.

