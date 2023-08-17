'Friends' Star Jennifer Aniston Is Super Rich; But Did You Know She Is Worth $320 Million?

Name Jennifer Aniston Net Worth $300 Million Salary $2 Million + Annual Income $20 Million + Sources of income Acting, Appearances, Endorsements Gender Female Date Of Birth February 11, 1969 Age 54 Years Nationality American Profession Actress

The American actress is best known for playing Rachel Green on the hit sitcom "Friends." Since then, she has starred in a number of movies and has been part of many box office hits. Currently, she is working in the new Apple TV+ show called, "The Morning Show", in which she can be seen alongside Reese Witherspoon. Given the fact that she has been in showbiz for decades now, it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Aniston is worth $320 million in 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

She has been acting and modeling for many years now and most of her fortune comes from her acting gigs and brand endorsements. She is also a producer and owns a few brands.

Salary

She earns anywhere from $8 million to $10 million per movie, as per CA Knowledge. For the first season of "Friends" she bagged around $22,500 per episode, which had become a staggering $1 million for each episode by season 9. Even today she receives royalty from all the reruns of the hit sitcom. Her fellow cast members earn around $10 to $20 million in royalties alone. Apart from this, she is currently charging $1.2 million for each episode of "The Morning Show."

Brand Endorsements and Business Ventures

She has signed deals with brands like L'Oreal, Smartwaterm Eyelove, Aveeno, and Emirates to name a few. Aniston makes close to $10 million from endorsements alone. Additionally, she owns a line of six fragrances.

In 2006, Aniston invested in a house, shortly after her divorce from Brad Pitt. She spent around $13.5 million on her home in Beverly Hills which she sold in 2011 for a mammoth $35 million. She also owns property worth over $10 million in New York City. One of the properties in NYC is the Manhattan apartment which has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The condo boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, and vaulted ceilings are 11.8 feet tall.

Apart from this she also owns a huge mansion in Bel Air of Los Angeles. The house sits on 3.25 acres of land and was built in the mid-60s. Aniston also owns a $15 million Montecito farmhouse that she bought in 2022 from Oprah Winfrey, her current neighbors are Meghan Markle Prince Harry, and Ariana Grande.

2023 $300 million 2022 $300 million 2021 $290 million 2020 $ 280 million 2019 $ 260 million 2018 $ 250 million

Instagram 42.4 Million Twitter 60.3 K Facebook 16 Million

Jennifer Joanna Aniston was born on February 11, 1969, in Sherman Oaks, California. She rose to fame in the hit sitcom called "Friends" which aired from 1994 to 2004. After her parents' divorce, she stayed with her mother while her father worked as an actor on the popular soap opera "Days of Our Lives." After her big break, she went on to appear in films and was often cast in the rom-com. She was seen in movies like "The Object of My Affection" (1998), co-starring Paul Rudd—before portraying a waitress in the cult hit "Office Space" and "The Good Girl."

Aniston has bagged several accolades over the years, the most notable ones include A Golden Globe, an Emmy award, The Screen Actors Guild Award, Golden Schmoes Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, 6 People's Choice Awards, and 6 Teen Choice Awards.

Is Jennifer Aniston One Of The Highest Paid Actors?

Yes, she is an American actor who is considered one of the highest-paid in her profession today.

Why Is Jennifer Aniston So Famous?

She is best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit sitcom, "Friends."

Who Is Jennifer Aniston's Father?

Her father was a popular TV actor, John Aniston, best known for his role in the popular soap opera, "Days Of Our Lives."

