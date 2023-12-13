Name Jayson Tatum Net Worth $50 million Gender Male Date of Birth March 3, 1998 Age 25 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Basketball Player

Also Read: What Is NBA Rookie Josh Giddey's Net Worth?

Jayson Tatum is a skilled basketball player from the United States, and he's worth $50 million. In 2020, he agreed to a five-year contract extension with the Boston Celtics. The contract is reportedly worth around $195.6 million. In the first year, he earned $33 million, and by the fifth year, his base salary is expected to reach $44.5 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jayson Tatum🙏🏀 (@jaytatum0)

Jayson Tatum's primary sources of income include his basktell earnings and endorsement deals. In 2014, he joined the US men's national basketball team and played at the FIBA U17 World Championship in Dubai, where the team secured a gold medal. He won another gold at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship in Greece.

Also Read: From Broadway to Films and TV, How ‘Ozark’ Star Laura Linney Built Her Net Worth

Jayson Tatum's NBA career

In the 2017 NBA draft, he was picked by the Boston Celtics as the third overall choice. He showcased his skills with a season-high 24 points in a win over the New York Knicks, reaching the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Also Read: What Is the Net Worth of Stand-up Comedian and 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson?

In the 2018-19 season, he won the Skills Challenge during the NBA All-Star Weekend. The following season, he set a career-high with 39 points in December against the Charlotte Hornets and surpassed that with 41 points in January against the New Orleans Pelicans, earning his first NBA All-Star selection in January.

The 2020-21 NBA season opened with Tatum scoring 30 points, including a game-winning three-pointer, in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He repeated a game-winning shot against the Detroit Pistons in early 2021, earning his second consecutive All-Star selection in February.

In the 2021-22 season, he recorded two 50-point regular-season games and was named the inaugural Eastern Conference Finals MVP. The Celtics returned to the NBA Finals after 12 years but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

In the 2022-23 season, Tatum became the youngest NBA player to make 1,000 career three-pointers, surpassing Larry Bird for the most 50-point regular-season games in Celtics franchise history. He ended the regular season averaging 30.1 points per game, the only Celtics player ever to do so.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics | Photo by Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Endorsements

Tatum signed endorsement deals with renowned brands like Jordan Brand, Subway, and Gatorade. He is also a spokesperson for Imo's Pizza.

In 2019, Tatum invested in a 6,248-square-foot mansion in Newton, Massachusetts, spending $4 million for the property.

Tatum was born on March 3, 1998, in St. Louis, Missouri. He studied at Chaminade College Preparatory School. He is the godson of Larry Hughes, a former NBA player and a teammate of his father during high school and college.

In 2017, Tatum welcomed a son named Jayson Jr., affectionately called "Deuce." The athlete drew inspiration from his son while creating his inaugural signature shoes for Nike.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics | Photo by Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Does Jayson Tatum have a girlfriend?

Since 2020, Jayson Tatum has been linked with Ella Mai, an English singer and songwriter.

How many games did Tatum play last season?

Jayson Tatum played 74 games in the 2022-2023 season.

What is Jayson Tatum's net worth?

Jayson Tatum has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is MLB All-Star Aroldis Chapman's Net Worth?

What Is NFL's Highest-Paid Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill's Net Worth?