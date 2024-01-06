From 'Saturday Night Live' to 'Only Murders in the Building': Martin Short's Journey and Net Worth
What is Martin Short's net worth?
Known for his recent performance in the hit TV show "Only Murders in the Building," Canadian comedian, actor, and producer Martin Short has earned a net worth of $30 million. Short's versatile contributions to film, television, and stage also include movies such as "Father of the Bride" and a stand-up comedy special for Netflix with Steve Martin.
What are Martin Short's sources of income?
Martin Short's primary sources of income are derived from his work in film, television, and stage productions, both as a comedian and actor. Like most successful comedians in the US, his breakthrough came in 1984 when he joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live," catapulting him to international stardom. Over the years, Short has starred in iconic films such as "Three Amigos" (1986), "Father of the Bride" (1991), and "Mars Attacks!" (1996). His memorable characters, including Ed Grimley and Jiminy Glick, showcase his comedic brilliance. Now he has also entered the DC cinematic universe with a role in "Aquaman 2."
Apart from his film career, Short has made significant contributions to television, creating and starring in shows like "The Martin Short Show" and "Primetime Glick." His stage career includes Tony-winning performances and acclaimed one-man shows.
Despite the challenges in his personal life, including the loss of loved ones, Short's resilience and talent have not only shaped his successful career but also established him as a respected figure in showbiz.
Real estate and other assets
In addition to his net worth, Martin Short's total assets encompass real estate holdings, such as his properties in Los Angeles and Ontario. These assets contribute to his overall financial portfolio.
Earnings growth by year
|Year
|Earnings
|2021
|$25 Million
|2022
|$20 Million
|2023
|$30 million
Personal life
When it comes to personal relationships, Short had a 30-year marriage with actress Nancy Dolman, and they were together until her death. The couple also had three children, and in his memoir Short later wrote that he was still married to Dolman despite her demise.
FAQs
When did Martin Short start his acting career?
Martin Short made his television debut in 1972 on Canadian shows "Right On" and "Cucumber."
How many children does Martin Short have?
Martin Short adopted three children with his late wife Nancy Dolman: Katherine, Oliver, and Henry.
What are Martin Short's notable film roles?
Martin Short has played memorable roles in films such as "Three Amigos," "Father of the Bride," and "Mars Attacks!"
What awards has Martin Short won for his stage performances?
Martin Short won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for "Little Me" in 1999 and received accolades for his role in Neil Simon's "The Goodbye Girl" on Broadway.
How is Martin Short involved in charity?
Martin Short is passionate about charity work and has supported organizations like the Women's Research Cancer Fund, winning $32,000 for Loyola High School on "Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" in 2001.
