Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and founder of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been banned from politics for five years after being convicted for corruption. The former cricketer held the position of the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan from August 2018 to April 2022.

Khan, who is currently in jail, was charged with corruption in the Toshakhana case and given three years prison time. He was disqualified following his conviction, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said, Al Jazeera reported.

Imran Khan was removed from power following a vote of no-confidence. The 70year-old possesses a substantial net worth of $50 million, making him one of Pakistan's wealthiest politicians, according to CA Knowledge.

Image Source: Betsy Joles/Bloomberg via Getty Images

During his term as the Prime Minister, Khan effectively managed a balance of payments crisis through IMF bailouts. He oversaw the reduction of the current account deficit and exercised restraint on defense expenditure to mitigate the fiscal deficit, resulting in overall economic advancement. He implemented measures that bolstered tax collection and encouraged investment. His administration committed to transitioning to renewable energy, introduced the Ehsaas Programme and the Plant for Pakistan initiative, and expanded protected areas within the country.

Khan also navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which triggered economic upheaval and a surge in inflation, posing a threat to his political standing. Nevertheless, The Economist recognized Pakistan's commendable pandemic management, ranking it third globally in performance, with Hong Kong and New Zealand securing the top two positions.

World Bank reports highlight that despite encountering a range of difficulties, Khan's government accomplished a significant GDP growth rate of 6.5% in 2021. This achievement marked the highest growth rate since 2005, matching the rate attained during Pervez Musharraf's military government.

Image Source: How Hwee Young-Pool/Getty Images

Before excelling in cricket, Imran Khan studied economics, politics, and philosophy at Oxford's Keble College. His cricket career took off at the age of 13, and he debuted for Lahore at 16.

Khan played for various teams, including Dawood Industries, PIA, and in English county cricket during the 1970s. His Test debut came at the age of 18 in 1971, and he debuted in ODIs in 1974. Khan went on to lead Pakistan to its 1992 World Cup win as captain, and smash records as an all-rounder.

After retiring in 1992, Khan became a coach in Pakistan's Domestic cricket in 2003, and the University of Bradford's chancellor in 2005.

Imran Khan established the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on April 25, 1996. Despite an initial electoral setback, his commitment to Pakistan's progress and outspoken critique of the opposition gradually propelled his popularity among the public.

Imran Khan has been honored with a multitude of awards spanning national, international, sporting, philanthropic, and political spheres. A selection of these awards include:

1. National: Pride of Performance Award, 1983

2. International: Bahrain's highest civilian award, 2019

3. Sporting: Sussex Cricket Society Player of the Year Award, 1985

4. Sporting: Indian Cricketer of the Year, 1990

Cover Image Source: Madoka Ikegami-Pool/Getty Images

Khan's assets comprise the 300 Kanal Mansion in Bani Gala, Islamabad, valued at $750 million, which also serves as his permanent residence. He owns a $29 million house in Zaman Park, Lahore, along with furniture, livestock, and farmhouses worth $800,000 million, which also generate revenue. His investments span various businesses, including inherited agricultural lands.

On May 9, 2023, paramilitary troops forcibly entered the premises of the Islamabad High Court and detained Khan on corruption charges. This event triggered widespread protests across Pakistan, leading to the apprehension of thousands of Khan's supporters and incidents of military facilities being vandalized.

Following his release, Khan blamed Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for his arrest. In response, the army labeled May 9 as a "Black Day". Subsequently, on August 5, 2023, he received a three-year prison sentence and was subsequently arrested for a second time as per CNN.